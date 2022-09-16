Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 37 of 2022

Duan Matthee an inspector at Bloemfontein SPCA shows some of the animals that the SPCA saved after the Jagesfontein dam wall disaster on September 14, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. It is reported that the SPCA saved about 586, examined and treated them. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Sep 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A cat that the SPCA saved after the Jagesfontein dam wall disaster on September 14, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
Community in Charlesville after a tailings dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. Many people lost their houses and others are trying to recover their belongings and clean their houses. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Community members cleaning their houses and recovering belongings after a mining dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A torn book after a mining dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Community members trying to save belongings and clean their houses after a mining dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A resident holds up a plastic bag containing a rat he will turn over for cash, at the City Environmental Management Office (CEMO) on September 15, 2022 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. The local government of Marikina City, a suburb east of Manila, is offering money to residents in exchange for catching rodents as part of a “Rat To Cash” program in a bid to curb the spread of Leptospirosis, a water-borne illness spread by rats through their urine, which is common during the country’s rainy season. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A resident brings a captured rat in a cage in exchange for cash at the City Environmental Management Office (CEMO) on September 15, 2022 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Rats captured by a resident for cash are locked in a cage waiting to be disposed of by city sanitation officers at the City Environmental Management Office (CEMO) on September 15, 2022 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
People walk in line along The Queens Walk near Potters Field Park and Tower Bridge as they march toward the public viewing of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on September 15, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Well-wishers stand in the queue for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II by the river Thames across from the Houses of Parliament on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Margaret Tyler, 78, superfan of Queen Elizabeth II who has branded herself as Britain’s ‘most loyalist Royalist’, stands in her dinning room reflecting on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 10, 2022 in Wembley, England. Her house has become a shrine to the U.K.’s Royal family filling five rooms of her house with thousands of pieces of memorabilia in a collection that has spanned 40 years. Reflecting on the late Queen she says she can “hardly remember a time when she [the Queen] wasn’t there” and that “things will never be the same again”. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia inside Royal Superfan Margaret Tyler’s house on September 10, 2022 in Wembley, England. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
A man with a tattoo that includes Queen Elizabeth’s royal cypher walks toward Buckingham Palace with thousands of other to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 13, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Flowers and Paddington Bear themed tributes at The Long Walk gates in front of Windsor Castle on September 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)
Members of the public visit the flowers in Green Park in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on September 13, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham Estate on September 15, 2022 in Sandringham, England. (Photo Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pallbearers from the Queen’s Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into a RAF C17 aircraft at Edinburgh airport on September 13, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transferred by the Royal hearse, after leaving the The RAF aircraft, a C-17 globemaster from 99 squadron after landing at RAF Northolt, west London, to Buckingham Palace, London to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room, on September 13, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves RAF Northolt, west London, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace, London, to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room on September 13, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)
Customers of the Old Coffee House pub watch as King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time since becoming King, on September 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Members of the Muslim community gather at London Central Mosque to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 15, 2022 in London, England. Muslim Ambassadors, Parliamentarians and faith and community leaders join school children to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and pray for the successful reign of HM King Charles III.  (Footage by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
People stand in line by the London Eye as tens of thousands of people join queues to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
A cut out heart is seen placed on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Tribute in Light art installation and the One World Trade Center in New York City are seen on the day marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks from Exchange Place on September 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, during a Senate Judiciary Committee on data security at Twitter, on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zatko claims that Twitter’s widespread security failures pose a security risk to user’s privacy and information and could potentially endanger national security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, is sworn-in as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on data security at Twitter, on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) 
IFP march to hand over a memorandum to City Press offices on September 16, 2022 in Randburg, South Africa. The march comes after a series of alleged anti-Mangosuthu articles and comments by City Press editor-in-chief, Mondli Makhanya. (Photo by Gallo images/ Papi Morake)
eThekwini Mayor Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda during the Pothole Repair Drive on September 15, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. This is part of ensuring service delivery by eradicating potholes and repairing road infrastructure. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) DM/ ML
