US pianist Kate Liu performs during the final competition auditions of the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition at the Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall, in Warsaw, Poland, 18 October 2015. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

FESTIVALS

Durban Street Food Festival 2022

Described as the “biggest street food festival” in Durban, this popular event is back for its 2022 edition. Guests can expect diverse cuisine options, food trucks, a crafts and fashion arena, as well as performances from local artists such as Veranda Panda and Tim Lewis. Full weekend passes cost R150 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Pavilion, Durban

When: 23 – 25 September

The Johannesburg Succulent Society Succulent Fest

Discover and learn more about South Africa’s diverse plant life. This succulent show will allow attendees to interact with experts and ask questions about all of the “one-of-a-kind specimen plants” on display. Entry is free.

Where: The Floreum, Emmarentia

When: 17 September

The Hilton Arts Festival

As one of the biggest art festivals in the country, attendees can look forward to an extensive programme spotlighting visual and performing arts presentations. Among the shows set to take the stage are Mad About the Boys, Firefly, Whistleblowers, Horn of Sorrow, A Vegan Killed My Marriage, and more. Ticket prices vary per show and can be purchased via Quicket.

Where: Hilton College, Hilton

When: 23 – 25 September

Dullstroom Country Festival

The fourth volume of the annual “country lifestyle” festival promises to give visitors the best that local food and music has to offer. On the line-up are South African musicians Jaryd Smith, Crystal Park, Naledi, Simone Govender and Anke O. The festival is a family-friendly affair and various arts and crafts vendors will be on site. Tickets cost R295 for adults, R195 for teens, and R125 for children. All tickets can be purchased via Quicket. The event will run from 10am to 6pm.

Where: Dunkeld Country & Equestrian Estate, Dullstroom

When: 24 September

Calamari Festival 2022

Presented by St Francis Bay Tourism, the festival will give attendees the opportunity to sample an array of local seafood and wine. A Calamari Cook-Off will be held to determine the winning calamari dish. Visitors will get the chance to have their say, by casting votes based on their favourite picks by purchasing tasting tickets. The event is also centred around the Calamari Tops Wine Festival. Live performances will close off the event. Festival passes cost R50 per person, while tasting tickets cost R100 per person. All tickets are available via Quicket.

Where: The Village Green, St Francis Bay

When: 23 – 24 September

***

MUSIC

Kate Liu Piano Recital

Celebrated Singaporean-American pianist Kate Liu will be taking the stage for one night only. The concert will feature performances of the works of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin. The show will begin at 7pm and tickets are available on Webtickets, at R220 per person.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 23 September

Spring Symphonies at The City Hall

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert led by Belgian conductor Rik Ghesquière. The concert will feature performances by violinist Tim Kliphuis, cellist Peter Martens, pianist Charl du Plessis and saxophonist Liam Burden. Tickets cost R275 per person and are available via Computicket. The show begins at 8pm.

Where: City Hall, Cape Town

When: 22 September

Baroque with a Twist

Kicking off the annual Cape Town Baroque Festival is a live concert by Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis and South African pianist Charl du Plessis. The morning will feature musical improv at its finest, as well as “baroque, classical and jazz styles” of music. A panel discussion will close off the event, allowing members of the public to ask questions and learn more about the artists’ musical journeys. The show starts at 11am. Ticket prices range between R80 and R200 and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 24 September

Keenan Meyer Live in Concert: The Heritage Experience

Jozi-born musician Keenan Meyer is set to perform at his alma mater, the University of Pretoria. The classically trained artist is known for his 2021 album The Alchemy of Living, which exudes “jazz elements” and “South Africa’s rich musical soundscape”. General admission tickets cost R320 per person and can be purchased via Plankton. The show starts at 7pm and ends at 9pm.

Where: The Javett Art Centre, Pretoria

When: 23 September

***

ART

In Conversation: Yinka Shonibare CBE, RA

Join a conversation with British-Nigerian artist, Yinka Shonibare CBE, RA, on the topics of “colonialism, materiality, appropriation” and history. Shonibare is known for working with various mediums and materials such as traditional Ankara fabric. The discussion begins at 11am and ends at 12:30pm. Entry is free with Zeitz MOCAA museum access.

Where: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape Town

When: 17 September

***

THEATRE

L’elisir d’amore (The Elixir of Love)

Opera fans will now be able to see the production live. A comedy, The Elixir of Love tells the tale of the courtship of “the beautiful Adina” by her love-struck admirer Nemorino. The production was directed by South African soprano Magdalene Minnaar and composed by the late Italian musician Gaetano Donizetti. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via TixSA.

Where: Hoërskool Ermelo Auditorium, Ermelo

When: 23 – 24 September DM/ML