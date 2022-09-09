A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on 8 September 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

After day one of the third and deciding Test between England and South Africa at The Oval was rained out, Friday’s scheduled day two has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Thursday at the age of 96. Prince Charles (73), heir to the throne since the age of three, is now king, and the Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) is now queen consort.

Several sporting events in the United Kingdom were affected.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that day two of the third Test between England and the Proteas at The Oval in south London was cancelled.

The match officially started on Thursday, with England winning the toss and choosing to bowl. But steady rain throughout the day ensured that no play was possible.

With a better weather forecast for Friday, it was expected that play would resume on day two. But the unfortunate news from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen had spent most of the summer, forced the ECB to reconsider.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” a statement from the ECB read.

“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”

At this stage, it remains unclear if the Test will go ahead at all. It is also unclear whether The Oval or the ECB have insurance in the event that the Test is cancelled.

“If the queen dies during Royal Ascot, the meet will be scrapped,” a piece in the Guardian revealing the detailed planning for the monarch’s death revealed.

“The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is said to hold insurance for a similar outcome if she passes away during a home Test match at Lord’s. After the death of George VI in 1952, rugby and hockey fixtures were called off, while football matches went ahead.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Rugby, F1, golf, football

Rugby fixtures, as well as golf events, were immediately suspended following the announcement of the queen’s death.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the DP World Tour said in a statement.

“She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.”

In rugby, Saracens issued a short statement: “The match against Northampton Saints has been postponed following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Arsenal were in the midst of a Uefa Europa Cup match in Switzerland against FC Zurich match when news of the queen’s death broke. It was rumoured that the Queen was an Arsenal supporter, although her allegiance was never confirmed. A minute’s silence before the start of the second half was observed.

European football’s governing body, Uefa, decided against postponing Manchester United’s Europa Cup match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The match kicked off on Thursday evening as scheduled after an immaculately observed minute’s silence. Players wore black armbands and flags at the stadium were lowered to half-mast.

Premier League officials were set to meet on Friday to discuss their approach to the weekend’s league fixtures.

Formula One will hold a minute’s silence on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix before the first practice. In a statement, the sport’s chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, said: “Formula One mourns the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula One sends its deepest condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.” DM