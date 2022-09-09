A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Our World in Pictures: Week 36 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 36 of 2022

A Magpie flies past a statue of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Government House in Brisbane, Australia, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Sep 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A general view of the Metro first edition reporting the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022 and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A dog wearing a union flag scarf sits next to floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Members of the public lay floral tributes at the main gate of Sandringham on September 08, 2022 in Sandringham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Tributes, including a Paddington Bear teddy, at the gates of Buckingham Palace on the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London, UK, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.  Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A passenger reads the Metro newspaper, featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 09, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images)
Crowds gather on the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A mourner at the gates of Balmoral Castle on September 9, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A young boy lays flowers outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Children pause next to flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A woman wearing a waistcoat featuring pictures of the Queen is pictured as members of the public leave flowers at a mural of Her Majesty the Queen on the Shankill road on September 9, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom.  (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Well-wishers pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace on the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London, UK, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London, UK, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.  Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
King Charles III talks with well-wishers, on the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, outside Buckingham Palace in London, UK, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
India Rodgers, 3, lays flowers outside the British Embassy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on September 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A bus stop on Tottenham Court road displays an image of Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The advertising screens in Piccadilly Circus display an image of Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by GC Images/Getty Images)
A billboard paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II is pictuerd on a inner city street corner on September 09, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
People pray in front of the British Embassy as tributes are left for the Queen, on September 09, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
Visitors sign condolence books to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s Federation Guard will fire a 96-gun salute at Parliament House on September 09, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.  (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
To mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s Federation Guard fire a 96 gun salute in the forecourt of the Australian Parliament House on September 09, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Wardens stand outside the gates to Windsor Castle on September 09, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Floral tributes are laid outside the gates to Windsor Castle on September 09, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The second day of the 3rd Test match between England and South Africa is cancelled at The Kia Oval on September 09, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
A minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth II Death during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 10, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
A visitor leaves flowers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II the day after her death, outside the British embassy on September 09, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Knitted dolls on The Cambridge Gates at Windsor on September 09, 2022 in Windsor. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
A note to the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Norwich Gates at Sandringham House on September 09, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
A Japanese woman prays outside the British Embassy to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Flowers are placed outside the British High Commission gate as people mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Singapore, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A British national signs the condolence book at the British Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A Kenyan security guard reads an edition of ‘The Standard’ newspaper with the headline announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Zhanar Akaev (R), deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh, the unicameral Supreme Council Parliament, looks at a portrait of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II as he pays his respect and signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
The French flag flies at half-mast above the Elysee Palace following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in Paris, France, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Children lay flowers outside the British embassy to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A man reads a newspaper with the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of British Queen Elizabeth II following her death, in Sydney, Australia, 09 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Flowers are left for Queen Elizabeth II outside St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Schoolchildren from Upton House School Windsor lay flowers outside Windsor Castle on the Long Walk a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, Britain, 09 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/TIM IRELAND
Tribute for late Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at the All Saints’ Anglican church in Via del Babuino in Rome, Italy, 09 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at the floral tributes at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 9 September 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony at the White House on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Obama’s portraits will be the first official portraits added to the White House Collection since President Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2012. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama looks on as former first lady Michelle Obama hugs U.S. first lady Jill Biden during a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39B after the launch was scrubbed at Kennedy Space Center on September 03, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA scrubbed the second attempt to launch Artemis I due to a hydrogen leak issue. The mission will carry the unmanned Orion space capsule on a 37-day mission into the moon’s orbit in an effort to return humans to the moon and eventually land crewed missions on Mars. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Firefighters work at a back burn during the Fairview Fire on September 7, 2022 near Hemet, California. The 7,000-acre brush fire has left two dead and forced evacuations while destroying several homes amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant as the Fairview Fire burns near hillside homes on September 6, 2022 near Hemet, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A flooded house with an advertisement of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited ‘Jazz’ near Indus River in Jamshoro district of Sindh, Pakistan, on Friday, Sep. 9, 2022. Across the rugged plains of southern Pakistan, extreme flooding has killed 1,300 people since June and displaced more than half a million. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Children sit on water bottles waiting to be filled among tents in a displacement camp for people impacted by drought on September 3, 2022 in Baidoa, Somalia. Extreme drought has destroyed crops and seen a hike in food prices, leaving 7 million people (out of a total population of 16 million) at risk of famine in Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Young women and men explore a secured beach area near the runway of Aden Adde International Airport at sun set on September 4, 2022 in Mogadishu, Somalia.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Bundestag President Baerbel Bas speaks under a portrait of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to commemorate Gorbachev’s death as members of the German government, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner, look on on September 07, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Gorbachev, who died in Moscow on August 30, allowed countries in Eastern Europe in 1989 to go their own political paths, leading to the end of the Iron Curtain and the rebirth of democratic societies in the region. For Germans that meant an end to heavy-handed communist rule in East Germany and the eventual reunification of West and East Germany into Germany as we know it today. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
People watch as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a message virtually at the New York Stock Exchange before the ringing of the opening bell on September 06, 2022 in New York City. Zelensky delivered a message before the ringing of the opening bell to highlight the launch of Advantage Ukraine, an initiative aimed at driving foreign direct investment in Ukraine, as stocks fell to open the week of trading. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro gestures at the crowd during a parade to celebrate Brazil’s 200 Independence anniversary on September 07, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
A newly painted mural featuring Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is seen in Belfast city centre on September 5, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Conservative Party have elected Liz Truss as their new leader replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) DM/ ML
