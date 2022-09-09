Ons Jabeur reacts to defeating Ajla Tomljanović in their US Open quarterfinal on 6 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / CJ Gunther)

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is ready to turn her Wimbledon nightmare into a US Open dream, reaching her second straight Grand Slam final on Thursday with the tools she needs to go all the way.

The fifth seed had a one-set head start on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at the All England Club but her icy cool gave way to boiling frustration as her form unravelled and she let the win slip through her fingers at the grasscourt Grand Slam final.

Two months later, Jabeur said she is far more confident in her latest attempt at a maiden major title, after ending Caroline Garcia’s hot streak 6-1, 6-3 to book a spot in Saturday’s final against world number one Iga Swiatek.

“Just going to that (Wimbledon) final was really tough for me, especially the second set,” said Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the final in Flushing Meadows in the Open Era.

“But then I feel like this final, I’m going full in, I’m going for everything.”

Jabeur, who only picked up her first WTA win a little more than a year ago, said she’s thriving on the credibility she’s earned with fans and focusing on managing her stress on the court.

“Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the finals again,” she told reporters.

“(I’m) just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I’m in the finals, but just going and going and just doing my thing.”

She faces the tall task of taking down world No 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday, after the Pole survived a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 battle against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek beat Jabeur in their most recent meeting, the Rome final in May, amid an extraordinary 37-match winning streak in which she collected her second Roland-Garros title.

“Iga never loses finals, so it’s going to be very tough,” said Jabeur. “It’s going to be a tough match. Definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her.”

Swiatek goes all in

Swiatek threw caution to the wind after tentative play left her down a set against Sabalenka.

After coming out tight, the world No 1 began to swing more freely in the second and third sets, matching the Belarusian’s power to emerge with a gruelling three-set victory and a spot in Saturday’s final against Jabeur.

“I needed to go all in to change the momentum,” Swiatek told reporters.

“I felt a huge difference between the first set and the last two. I’m pretty happy that I got my level of energy up a little bit.”

Sabalenka said she could also feel the difference on her side of the net.

“She was playing aggressively, and I was trying to stay in the game, which was my mistake,” she said. “I should just go for it.”

The 21-year-old Swiatek said learning to keep her composure even when her back is against the wall has been the most meaningful area of growth in her game.

“Earlier I felt like my emotions were taking over and I was panicking a little bit when I was losing,” the Pole said.

“Right now it’s just easier for me to logically think what I can change. And I feel like I have more skills to do that and more than one type of way to play.

“I’m pretty happy that it changed because I think that’s basically the most important thing on the highest level.”

The two-time French Open champion said she is still learning to trust herself on the fast North American hard courts, where she struggled in tune-up events prior to coming to New York, after going on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year.

“I trust myself for sure on clay, and maybe also other surfaces,” she said.

“Here I just try to accept that sometimes I’m not going to trust myself, and I still need to prove myself in a couple of matches against heavy hitters.” Reuters/DM