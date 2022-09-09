First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
US Department of Justice appeals ruling for special mas...

Newsdeck

MAR-A-LAGO RESIDENCE RAID

US Department of Justice appeals ruling for special master on Trump records

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, DC, US, on 26 July 2022. (Photo: Al Drago / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 Sep 2022
0

The US Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s ruling for a neutral third party to review documents seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump’s Florida home.

The federal government filed a notice of appeal with the US District Court in the Southern District of Florida on Thursday.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted Trump’s request for a so-called special master to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Cannon, a Trump appointee, also temporarily barred the government from using the trove of documents to develop its criminal investigation into the former president’s handling of sensitive records.

The government said it’s only seeking to halt the judge’s order as it pertains to classified records that were seized by agents last month. “The classified records – a discrete set of just over 100 documents – have already been segregated from the other seized records and are being maintained separately,” the department said in the filing.

The Department of Justice also requested emergency approval to continue using documents with classification markings as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

Not being allowed to use those documents “will cause the most immediate and serious harms to the government and the public”, the department said in a separate filing.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice and Trump were to submit their special master candidates on Friday. If they can’t agree, the judge will choose someone.

Cannon had said the government could continue to access the documents – many of them bearing the nation’s highest classification markings – for the limited purposes of conducting a national security review that’s already under way.

Cannon ruled that the special master could review the seized materials for both attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The Department of Justice argued that a former president cannot assert executive privilege against the administration of the sitting president, but the judge said the Supreme Court had not settled that issue.

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s lawyers, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted