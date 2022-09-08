First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
US top diplomat Blinken visits Ukraine to offer new mil...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

US top diplomat Blinken visits Ukraine to offer new military aid

People kneel as they take part in a rally organized by the 'Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal', in memory of the Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) killed in a blast at a detention center in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk region in July, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 September 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Reuters
08 Sep 2022
0

KYIV/RZESZOW, Poland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Thursday and will announce $2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries deemed at risk of future Russian aggression, State Department officials said.

Blinken’s second visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s February invasion comes as Ukraine reported progress in its effort to retake territory seized by Russia near Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

Blinken met Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, saw U.S. diplomats, and visited a children’s hospital, where he met youngsters injured from Russian bombardments.

A State Department official said approximately $1 billion would be allocated to Ukraine.

The rest would be divided among Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The money is intended to defend sovereignty, modernize security forces, enhance partnerships with transatlantic military alliance NATO, and strengthen capacity “to counter Russian influence and aggression,” the official said by email.

The aid comes in the form of U.S. grants and loans that enable countries to purchase weapons and defence equipment made in the United States. It requires U.S. Congress to be notified.

Biden also approved a separate $675 million in weapons to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier on Thursday as ministers met in Germany to discuss how to support Ukraine long-term.

The latest tranche of weapons will include more ammunitions, Humvees and anti-tank systems, officials said.

The latest aid brings total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the official said.

Blinken had travelled to Poland with reporters but officials did not allow media to accompany him into Ukraine, citing security reasons.

By Sergiy Voloshyn and Simon Lewis

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, William Maclean, Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted