Maverick Life

IN IMAGES

Queen Elizabeth II dies – A 70-year-long reign that defined an era

Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Sep 2022
0

On 8 September, Britain's Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96. She was the longest reigning monarch in her nation's history but was also a wife, a mother and a grandmother. Here is an incomplete yet powerful gallery of images of the late Queen's life.

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) is seated between her grandfather King George V (1865-1936) and grandmother Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953) as they ride in a carriage back to Balmoral Castle from Crathie Kirk near Braemar in Scotland in August 1935. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
The royal couple, with members of the royal family, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of George VI and Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) at Westminster Abbey, London, 12th May 1937. Left to right: Maids of Honour, Lady Diana Matthews (née Legge) and Lady Ursula Manners (later Lady Ursula d’Abo), Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary, Princess Margaret and King George VI. Also present is Henry Kitchener, 3rd Earl Kitchener, Page of Honour to George VI (second from right, partly obscured by the king). (Photo by Topical Press AgencyHulton Archive/Getty Images)
Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret (1930-2002) ride in a carriage with the King and Queen to Crathie Kirk from Balmoral Castle to attend a morning service, Scotland, 9th October 1938. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
The Royal Princess Elizabeth (Elizabeth II) as ‘Prince Salvador’ in the Christmas production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at Windsor Castle, UK, December 1942. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Rene du Preez, daughter of the Mayor of Ladybrand, presented Princess Elizabeth with a bunch of flowers, seated with her mother Queen Elizabeth and sister Princess Margaret (right), in the Orange Free State, March 19th 1947. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Members of the British royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), London, 20th November 1947. Left to right: King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, Elizabeth, Philip, Queen Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) and Queen Mary. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Portrait of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their baby daughter Princess Anne following her christening, at Buckingham Palace, October 23rd 1950. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Conservative Party leader Winston Churchill speaking to Princess Elizabeth at the opening of the International Youth Centre, Chigwell, London, July 12th 1951. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
HM Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing formal dress as they attend a concert at Festival Hall, London, May 1951. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
British statesman Winston Churchill (1874 – 1965) speaks at the opening of the International Youth Centre at Chigwell, Essex, in the presence of Princess Elizabeth, who performed the opening ceremony, on 12th July 1951. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leaving their BOAC airliner as they return from Kenya following the death of King George VI and Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, London, February 7th 1952. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, circa 1952. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Princess Elizabeth and Sir Philip Mitchell, Governor of Kenya, at Sagana Lodge in Nyeri County, during a Commonwealth visit to Kenya, 5th February 1952. Behind them are Prince Philip and the Governor’s wife, Margery Tyrwhitt-Drake.  (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II dancing with Air Marshal Sir John Baldwin (1892 – 1975), colonel of the 8th Hussars, at a ball held at the Hyde Park Hotel, London, 26th November 1954. The ball celebrates the centenary of the Battle of Balaclava. (Photo by Dennis Oulds/PNA/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Government House, Melbourne, during her tour of Australia, March 1954. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II inspects men of the “Queen’s Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force”, at Kaduna Airport, Nigeria, during her Commonwealth Tour, 2nd February 1956. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends a polo match at Windsor, UK, 4th August 1958. (Photo by Bob Haswell/Express/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip chatting with jockey R Elliott, Charles Moore and Tom Mason at Newbury Racecourse, UK, 27th May 1961. (Photo by J. R. Watkins/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II inspecting guards upon her arrival in Quebec, Canada, on 12th October 1964. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, meeting children as she visits Australia on a Royal Tour, 18th April 1963. (Photo by McCabe/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (1930 – 2002), and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, riding at Ascot Racecourse, UK, 27th June 1968. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive on a carriage at Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, UK, 18th June 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (right) watching the Badminton Horse Trials with Princess Anne and Prince Charles, Gloucestershire, July 1971. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II sits astride her horse Burmese as she makes her way from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on the Queen’s official Birthday Parade in London, UK, 12th June 1971. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attending a Thanksgiving Service on the occasion of her Silver wedding Anniversary, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, 20th November 1972. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
From left to right, West German Chancellor Willy Brandt (1913 – 1992), Queen Elizabeth II, Brandt’s wife Rut, and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle during the Brandts’ visit to England, 20th April 1972. They are amused by the antics of one of the royal corgis. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during the Royal Progress trip via boat down the River Thames from Greenwich to Lambeth, London, UK, 9th June 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II talking to children in Deptford, during a walkabout to commemorate her Silver Jubilee, London, UK, 9th June 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II in Deptford, during a walkabout, to commemorate her Silver Jubilee, London, UK, 9th June 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
(L-R) Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II, Viscount Linley, Oueen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Harry (others are unidentified) celebrate Queen Mother’s 92 birthday at Clarence House, London, Britain, 04 August 1992. EPA/GERRY PENNY
30 Jun 1996: The Queen is introduced to Jurgen Klinsman of Germany during the European nations soccer championships final match between the Czech Republic and Germany at Wembley Stadium, London. Germany won the final by 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty/Allsport UK
A file picture dated 04 September 1997 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) joining her grandson Prince Harry (L) and son and heir Prince Charles as they view the floral tributes for the late Diana, Princess of Wales at the Queen’s Balmoral estate following evening church service, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain. EPA/IAN STEWART
A file picture dated 31 October 2002 shows (back row, L-R) Lord May, Sir Roger Penrose, Sir James Black, Lord Foster, Sir Aaron Klug, Mr Nelson Mandela, Sir Denis Rooke, Sir Anthony Caro, Sir Tom Stoppard, Lord Rothschild, Sir Edward Fox and (front row, L-R) Dame Joan Sutherland, Lady Margaret Thatcher, Dr Frederick Sanger, Prof Owen Chadwick, Sir George Edwards, The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, The Prince of Wales, Sir Andrew Huxley, Dame Cicely Saunders, Sir Michael Atiyah, Lord Jenkins posing for a photograph to celebrate the centenary of the Order of Merit at St James’ Palace in London, Britain. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died early 08 April 2013 at the age of 87 following a stroke. Her funeral is to be held 17 April. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are expected to attend the service which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. EPA/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ride in the Golden State Carriage at the head of a parade from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral celebrating the Queen’s Golden Jubilee June 4, 2002 along The Mall in London. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)
The Queen shelters under an umbrella from the torrential rain during the Closing Ceremony of the 2002 Commonwealth Games at the City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England on August 4, 2002. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (R) and her husband Prince Philip leave after attending The Queen’s Party of Thanks at the Ritz Hotel November 14, 2002 in London, England. The Queen hosted the party for close friends and family, thanking them for making her Jubilee year a success. The event was held on Prince Charles’s 54th birthday. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves King Edward VII hospital with a cane after a knee operation January 14, 2003 in London. The queen, who stayed in hospital for the first time since 1982, underwent successful surgery to remove torn cartilage from her right knee. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
H.M. The Queen helped By Peter Deal, an official at Sandown, unveils a portrait bust of her late mother before the AlvisGrand Military Gold Cup Race run at Sandown Racecourse on March 7, 2003 in Sandown. (Photo by Julian Herbert/Getty Images)
HRH Queen Elizabeth II peers around the side of her carriage as she leaves Parliament on November 26, 2003 in London.  (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
HRH Queen Elizabeth II rides along St James park after the State Opening of Parliament on November 26, 2003 in London. HRH Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the first session of Parliament with a speech that is expected to include the government’s plans for a Referendum on the UK joining the Euro. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth looks round the clothing stalls on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 14, 2004 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Carl De Souza/Getty Images)
HRH Queen Elizabeth II Britain’s poses at Howe Barracks in Canterbury, Kent with the 1st Battalion of The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders with the Wilkinson Sword of Peace for establishing good relations with communities during their service in Iraq, 9 November 2004 in Kent, England. (Photo by ROTA/Getty Images)
In this pool picture taken, December 15, 2004, Queen Elizabeth II records her Christmas Day message in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace on December 24, 2004 in London, England. (Picture ROTA/Getty Images).
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attends the Memorial Service for Tsunami Victims, led by The Archbishop of Canterbury, at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 11, 2005 in London, England.  (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is seen reflected in the wing mirror of her Land Rover as she follows The Duke of Edinburgh as he competes in the Driving Grand Prix Competition B – The Marathon event during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 14, 2005 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II poses for a group photo with G8 leaders, (front L-R) US President Bush, Britain’s Prince Philip, French President Chirac, Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, (back L-R) European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi, German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin, before a dinner at Gleneagles during the G8 Summit on July 6, 2005 in Gleneagles, Scotland. (Photo by Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)
HRH Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wear protective eyewear as they tour the building at the opening of University College Hospital on October 20, 2005 in London. (Photo by Pool/Michael Dunlea/Getty Images)
HM Queen Elizabeth II meets performers backstage following the Royal Variety Performance, November 21, 2005 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Daily Mirror-Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II drives her Jaguar car to The Credit Suisse Royal Windsor Cup Final at Guards Polo Club on June 24, 2007 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attend the Braemar Gathering at Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 1, 2007 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II stands in the music room of Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas day message to the Commonwealth on December 22, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are welcomed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009 in London, England.  (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with the Royal Horticultural Society’s Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on May 18, 2009 in London. The Victoria Medal of Honour is the highest accolade that the Royal Horticultural Society can bestow. (Photo by Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend the first Royal Garden Party of the summer at Buckingham Palace on July 7, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II studies one of the first copies of ‘Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, The Official Biography’ in a living room at Birkhall the Scottish home of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on September 2, 2009 in Ballater, Scotland. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma (C) is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremonial welcome at Horseguards Parade on March 3, 2010 in London, England. South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is on a three-day State visit to Britain. (Photo by Chris Harris/WPA Pool – Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (L), Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R), President of South Africa Jacob Zuma (2ndL) and his wife Tobeka Madiba Zuma, (2ndR) attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on March 3, 2010 in London, England. President Zuma and his wife are visiting the United Kingdom on a three-day state visit. (Photo by David Crump /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (R) and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma (L) attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on March 3, 2010 in London, England. President Zuma and his wife are visiting the United Kingdom on a three-day state visit. (Photo by Lewis Whyld /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Houses of Parliament in her carriage during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament on May 25, 2010 in London, England.  (Photo by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Queen Mother Memorial Garden during her visit to officially open a Visitor Centre at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh on July 12, 2010 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wear 3 D glasses to watch a display and pilot a JCB digger, during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre, on November 18, 2010 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by John Giles – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo during the recording of her Christmas Day Speech to the Commonwealth, in the Chapel Royal at Hampton Court Palace, on December 15, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by her grandson Prince William during a visit to RAF Valley where Prince William is stationed as a search and rescue helicopter pilot on April 1, 2011 in Holyhead, United Kingdom. The Queen toured the airbase meeting staff and families, watched a fly past and was given a guided tour of a Sea King search and rescue helicopter by Prince William. (Photo by Christopher Furlong-WPA-Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William holds the hand of his bride Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they walk down the aisle and greet Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.  (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II signs the guest book as she bids farewell to U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and First Lady Michelle Obama, watched by the Duke of Edinburgh (2nd R) at Winfield House – the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent’s Park, on May 25, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II reacts after her horse Carlton House comes in third in the Epsom Derby at Epsom Downs racecourse on June 4, 2011 in Epsom, England. Carlton Hall had been the Bookmakers favourite to win the Derby, but lost out to Pour Moi. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she opens the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House, on February 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool /Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II strokes a corgi during a visit to Sherborne Abbey on May 1, 2012 in Sherborne, England. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are visiting the South West of England as part of their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the country. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children’s sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II records her Christmas message to the Commonwealth, in 3D for the first time, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace on December 7, 2012  London England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks at a Jaguar motor car on the first day of the Coronation Festival in the grounds of Buckingham Palace on July 11, 2013 in London, England.  (Photo by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Royal memorabilia of Charles and Diana is seen on a table on September 4, 2013 in Harrogate, England.  (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)
A local youth takes a selfie photograph in front of Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to St George’s indoor market on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid – Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II meets cast members of the HBO TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey and Conleth Hill as she views some of the props including the Iron Throne on the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jonathan Porter – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, Patron of the CGF and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive in their car during the Opening Ceremony for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park on July 23, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Actress Angelina Jolie is presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1844 Room on October 10, 2014 at Buckingham Palace, London. Jolie is receiving an honorary damehood (DCMG) for services to UK foreign policy and the campaign to end war zone sexual violence. (Photo by Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders’ Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks on November 6, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool /Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II looks at the view out of a window during a visit to reopen Canada House on Trafalgar Square following an extensive programme of restoration and refurbishment on February 19, 2015. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks at a Corgi dog as British television presenter Paul O’Grady (2nd R) looks on during the opening of the new Mary Tealby dog kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London on March 17, 2015. (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Simmonds – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache on the second day of a four day state visit to Germany, on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Andreas Karpe-Gora – Pool /Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is ceremonially welcomed with military honours at Bellevue Palace, the official residence of President Gauck on the second day of a four-day State Visit on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – Pool/ Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II watches robots in action at Berlin’s University of Technology on the second day of a four-day State Visit on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – Pool/ Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple’s four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she bids farewell to Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina (not pictured) at the end of their official visit at Windsor Castle on April 11, 2014 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Leon Neal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (left) with South Africa’s Bryan Habana (third right), Australia’s Henry Speight and South Africa’s Victor Matfield (right) at a Rugby World Cup reception at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool /Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II sits with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on June 4, 2014 in London, England.  (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This Handout image released by the Royal Mail on April 20, 2016, shows six stamps issued to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II including images of Queen Elizabeth II: with her father; attending the State Opening of Parliament in 2012; with Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1952; visiting New Zealand in 1977; with The Duke of Edinburgh in 1957; and with Nelson Mandela in 1996. (Photo by Royal Mail/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England.  (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II sits at a desk in the Regency Room after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace on December 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II watches a demonstration by “Hettie” the Labrador dog showing how she can help to undress a disabled owner as she tours the facilities at “Canine Partners” charity on November 30, 2017 in Midhurst, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II shows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa letters between her and Nelson Mandela on South Africa returning to the Commonwealth which was presented as a gift to him during an audience at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2018 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh through the car window at the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 11, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York during her wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in a picture released on December 25, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park over the weekend of May 30 and May 31, 2020 in Windsor, England. The Queen has been in residence at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. (Photo by Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A general view as members of the Royal family attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images )
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment on May 22, 2021 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II attends the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on December 23, 2021 in Windsor, England. The photograph on the desk is of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2007 at Broadlands, Hampshire, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo Joe Giddens – by WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo Joe Giddens – by WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the “A Gallop Through History” performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (C) attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 28, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, Britain 06 September 2022. Truss was in Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II where she was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. EPA-EFE/Jane Barlow
Queen Elizabeth greets the newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A photo of Queen Elizabeth is displayed before the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Lazio vs Feyenoord, Rome, Italy, 8 September 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A screen commemorating Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in Piccadilly Circus, London Britain, 08 September 2022. According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
The Union Flag was lowered at half mast at Buckingham Palace following the official announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, London, Britain, 08 September 2022. According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted