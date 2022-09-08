A general view of Burgers Park on May 15, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Burgers Park was founded in the 1870s as a botanical garden, it covers four acres and has been declared a South African National Monument. Image: Gallo Images / Lee Warren

MUSIC

Lentedag

Pretoria’s annual student festival is back: Siann, Bernice West, Synth Peter, Chunda Munki, Phantom Steeze, and more will be taking the stage. Doors open at 9am and the festival ends at 6pm. General admission tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Plankton. Free transport buses will be available on the day of the event, providing trips from Hatfield to the venue site.

Where: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, Pretoria

When: 14 September 2022

The Score — album launch

Join in welcoming the arrival of South African rock band Jungle of Mischief’s new album release, “The Score”. The evening will also feature performances from Cape Town bands Sold Ash and The Moskitos. The event will run from 5pm till midnight. Online tickets cost R80 and are available via Plankton.

Where: Sowaar Bar, Pretoria

When: 16 September 2022

The Nighty Boosh with Shortstraw

Indie rock band ShortStraw, known for tracks such as “Bikini Weather” and “Good Morning, Sunshine” present an evening of music performances. Joining them on the evening’s line-up are Fletching, The Charles Géne Suite and DJ Half ‘n Half. The show begins at 7pm. Tickets cost R150 and are available via TixSA.

Where: Sognage, Johannesburg

When: 16 September 2022

Cape Town Marimba Festival

If you consider yourself to be the ultimate marimba music fan, then consider checking out this annual event. The Cape Town Marimba Festival is a collaboration between Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival and Woodworx Marimbas. The show will feature performances from various Cape Town marimba bands, and commences at 7:30pm. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 17 September 2022

***

HIKING/RUNNING

Spring Walk & Run

Mark your calendars for a weekend race through the Boschkloof farm grounds. Runners will have the opportunity to choose between the 5km and 20km trail run routes. Food and drinks will be on sale, while a kids’ play area is also available to all participants. Registration is at 7:30am and both races begin at 8:30am. Tickets cost R50 (5km distance) and R100 (10km distance) and are available via Quicket.

Where: St Francis College, St Francis Bay

When: 17 September 2022

Mariepskop Summit Hike

Join the Mpumalanga Mountain Goats on a 16km Mariepskop Summit hike. The hike begins at 7am. Ticket prices cost R380 per person and include a night’s stay at Swadini Youth Hostel, breakfast, and hike permit fees. Tickets are available via Quicket. Attendees can contact the group for further details using the number 0835017662.

Where: Mariepskop, Blyde River Nature Reserve, Hoedspruit

When: 10 September 2022

***

THEATRE

The House of Truth

Based on the book of the same name, by South African novelist Dr Siphiwo Mahala, the play follows the story of Pretoria-born writer Can Themba. The play stars Sibuyiselo Dywili, under the direction of Siphenathi Siqwayi. Ticket prices cost between R80 and R120 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 11 – 16 September 2022

***

DANCE

The Sleeping Princess

Watch a stunning stage adaptation and re-telling of the classical fairytale, Sleeping Beauty, presented by dancers from the Cape Junior Ballet Company. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Quicket. The show begins at 7pm.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 15 – 17 September 2022

***

WORKSHOPS

Soundscape – Painting Workshop

Experience an afternoon of painting and the art of meditation, led by percussionist and mindfulness practitioner Paul Boyter. Boyter will guide the session using the “monochord, Tibetan singing bowls, handpan, drums and percussion”. The workshop begins at 3pm and ends at 5:30pm. Tickets cost R300 per person and are available via Quicket.

Johannesburg: The Tipper Warehouse, Johannesburg

When: 10 September 2022

Art History Workshop: South African Masters

Learn more about South Africa’s own rich art history with this series of workshops, dubbed “South African Masters”. Following discussions and presentations, attendees will then create “mixed media artworks” using various fine art methods, such as printmaking. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Quicket.

Johannesburg: The Tipper Warehouse, Johannesburg

When: 16 September 2022

***

SOCIAL EVENTS

The Steenberg Garden Party

A selection of food, wine and music is coming together for this annual outdoor event. Wine-lovers can expect to find Cap Classique and Sauvignon blanc among the many drink options on offer. The garden party begins at 12pm and ends at 5pm. Tickets cost R650 per person and are available via Quicket.

Johannesburg: The Kitchen, Johannesburg

When: 17 September 2022 DM/ ML

