The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, has lifted the countrywide ban on the movement of cattle sparked by an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Didiza has repealed the control measures except in the new disease management areas in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

Didiza said the decision was based on good work by the state veterinary services, private vets and animal health technicians over the past 21 days.

“The cooperation of traditional leaders, communities and the police assisted in limiting the spread. It is encouraging that the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces have not had a single case before and during the 21 days [in which the ban was imposed],” said Didiza.

She said there had been suspected cases around quarantined farms in Gauteng and North West, while in Mpumalanga no new cases had been detected in the past week.

“In Limpopo, we will retain the disease management area in the protected zone and around. In Free State, our disease management area will cover those areas where no improvement has been observed, such as Marquad, Viljoenskroon and Harrismith.”

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the disease management area will be retained in KwaNongoma, Ulundi, KwaHlabisa, eHluhluwe and eMtubatuba,” she said.

Surveillance and vaccination

She said surveillance and vaccination would continue in areas where there are still active infections.

“We call upon farmers and communities to observe the health protocols that have been put in place and refrain from illegal movement of cattle/animals.

“Once again, I call for improvement in the primary animal healthcare and the strengthening of biosecurity measures by all farmers, feedlots and auctioneers,” said Didiza.

Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group, said they welcomed the stricter measures for the movement of animals meant for direct slaughter.

“Beefmaster Group has, since the onset of the outbreak in 2019, insisted on veterinary inspections and sign-off when procuring cattle, as well as for all its suppliers to meet strict criteria and adhere to stringent biosecurity measures.

“Restrictions have also been placed on the movement of animals, animal products and genetic material [animals not meant for direct slaughter by an abattoir], such as that the owner must have a declaration attesting to the origin and health of the animal, as well as that the buyer must agree to an isolation period of 28 days at destination following transportation.”

Export market

He said getting FMD under control was paramount for a robust beef export market and to guarantee an uninterrupted beef supply to South African consumers.

“Many of the country’s export markets are still open for beef trade due to the bilateral trade agreements in place between South Africa and international territories.

“Because South Africa lost its FMD-free status with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), there has been lost opportunity. We need to regain our FMD-free status to open up new markets. One way we can do this is to vaccinate the whole herd, and gain ‘FMD-free with vaccination’ status, as per the WOAH,” he said.

“During the 21 day-ban, there were unofficial reports of the illegal movement of animals. We urge the industry to cooperate and report the illegal movement of animals that do not comply with legislation. We are in support of eradicating this virus completely.”

Agri Eastern Cape’s Gunther Pretorius said the 21-day ban on the movement of cattle was not sufficient because the provincial borders were not closed.

“People could still move cattle across provinces, from the provinces where there are diseases to other provinces. We feel that the [Government] Gazette [notice] was not clear and as Agri Eastern Cape we needed a clearer picture,” he said. DM/OBP