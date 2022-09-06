First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
EU plans to speed up procurement of firefighting fleet...

Newsdeck

EUROPEAN WILDFIRES

EU plans to speed up procurement of firefighting fleet after summer of climate crises

A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 (fire and rescue service 33) shows a Dash 8 Q400MR firefighting aircraft dousing a forest fire with retardant in Saint Magne, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SDIS33 Handout)
By Reuters
06 Sep 2022
0

The European Union and its member states agreed on Monday to speed up plans to establish an EU fleet of firefighting aircraft after rampaging wildfires across Europe this summer exhausted the bloc's capacity to respond.

This summer’s wildfires forced thousands of Europeans to evacuate, and razed homes and businesses, part of a worsening trend as climate change increases the hot and dry conditions that help fires spread, burn longer and rage more intensely.

Southern European countries such as Portugal and Greece experience fires most summers, but Germany and the Czech Republic also suffered large blazes this year, as hotter temperatures push fire risk north and into countries less equipped to cope.

At a meeting on Monday, the European Commission and ministers from EU countries agreed to explore an advanced purchase of EU-funded helicopters, the EU’s head of crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a statement.

“At European level, we have reached our capacity limit. Some overwhelming fires in some member states did in fact not lead to a request for assistance because the countries concerned … knew that no capacities would have been available,” Lenarcic told the meeting.

The helicopter purchase will depend on extra EU funds being agreed in the bloc’s 2023 budget – a potentially challenging ask, as EU countries scramble for money to support industries and citizens hit by soaring inflation, and invest in energy infrastructure to wrest free from Russian gas.

The EU had already planned to procure a fleet of crisis-response aircraft to cope with increasing climate-fuelled emergencies, but production was not expected until the second half of the decade. Read full story

The EU’s emergency resources currently involve coordinating and funding the deployment of 12 firefighting airplanes and a helicopter pooled by EU countries.

EU countries are responsible for responding to forest fires, and request EU assistance only when they need back-up. The bloc received 11 requests for assistance this year, up from nine in 2021.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Leslie Adler.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted