First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
The 79th Venice International Film Festival: Glamour, a...

Maverick Life

IN IMAGES

The 79th Venice International Film Festival: Glamour, a little drama and Timothée Chalamet’s stunning halter neck suit

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Sep 2022
0

Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from this year's red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Adam Driver attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jury President Julianne Moore attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Madisin Rian attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Isabeli Fontana attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Francesca Tizzano attends the “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson attends the Netflix film “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Netflix)
Taylor Russell attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Nina Zilli, fashion detail, attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Nina Zilli attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Levante attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Rocio Munoz Morales attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Madisin Rian attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Frida Aasen attends the “Argentina, 1985” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Frida Aasen attends the “Argentina, 1985” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Aya Mohamed attends the “Argentina, 1985” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Sigourney Weaver attends the “Master Gardner” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sigourney Weaver attends the “Master Gardner” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Mario Falak and Charles Eismayer attend the “Master Gardner” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Paola Di Benedetto attends the “Master Gardner” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Quintessa Swindell attends the “Master Gardner” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Elodie attends the “Ti Mangio Il Cuore” and “Les Enfants Des Autres” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Laura Harrier attends “The Whale” & “Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Kyle De’Volle attends “The Whale” & “Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Sadie Sink attends “The Whale” & “Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends “The Whale” & “Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Bobi Wine attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Francesca Vecchioni attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Mariacarla Boscono attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Catherine Deneuve attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jury member Leila Hatami attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Greta Ferro attends the Netflix film “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ilona Matsour attends the Netflix film “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Hillary Clinton attends the Netflix film “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jessica Wang attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VillaBanks attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Director Olivia Wilde attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Luigi De Laurentiis Award Jury member Tessa Thompson attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(R-L) Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. About the film, CNN said that “Don’t Worry Darling” “is already getting talked about. Less for the film, perhaps, than headlines involving those attached to the project.” From Wilde being served legal documents at a press event for the film, to Pugh criticising the media coverage of the movie for focusing on the intimate scenes she shares with Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling” was creating quite a bit of buzz – even before the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted