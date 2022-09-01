THEATRE

Sara Baartman – The Opera

Based on the historic figure and Khoikhoi woman of the same name, this musical production is based on the night of Baartman’s passing in 1815. The opera takes audiences along the journey of her life, told through songs in five languages. The opera is directed by Janice Honeyman and features music by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Ticket prices range between R100 and R350, via Quicket. The show begins at 7:30pm.

Where: The Pam Golding Theatre, Cape Town

When: 7 – 10 September 2022

***

ART EXHIBITIONS

Solastalgia by Stanislaw Trzebinski

Marking Kenyan artist Stanislaw Trzebinski’s second solo exhibition, “Solastalgia” lends a voice to the ongoing climate crisis and global ecological collapse. The result is a diverse, mixed-media body of work that incorporates sculptures, copper etching and even glass sourced from Kenya’s famous Kitengela Hot Glass. Trzebinski incorporated the use of different techniques, such as “lost-wax casting” and 3D printing. The overarching theme is “nature’s continuation after the extinction of man”.

Where: Southern Guild, Cape Town

When: 8 September – 10 November 2022

***

WORKSHOPS

Bubbly, Blooms and Brushes Workshop

Welcome the arrival of spring with a watercolour painting workshop led by artist Jess Meyer. Refreshments and all the required art supplies will be provided. All skill levels are welcome, and the workshop will run from 9am to 1:30pm. Tickets cost R950 per person and are available on the official website. The ticket is also inclusive of a personal copy of a watercolour techniques booklet.

Where: Femme Pétale Flower Farm, Pretoria

When: 10 – 11 September 2022

***

FESTIVALS

Wits Turns 100

Wits is turning 100! The festivities will include a parade procession, picnic, light show and more. The celebration will also feature the 51st Free People’s Concert, with performances from Mango Groove, Jesse Clegg, Samthing Soweto and the Wits Mass Choir. Concert tickets cost R100 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Wits University Origins Centre, Johannesburg

When: 2 – 4 September 2022

***

MUSIC

East London Jazz by The Lake

Prepare for an afternoon of music, performed by South African jazz musos Andile Yenana, Dumza Maswana, MXO, Sakhile Simani and Sliq Angel. Early bird tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 12pm and ends at 9pm.

Where: Wattlegrove Guest House, East London

When: 3 September 2022

Hogsback Mountain Blues Festival

The first edition of this new festival is about spotlighting South African blues music. Among the 16 acts taking the stage are Shotgun Tori, Albert Frost, Bacchus Nel, Dan Patlansky and Tidal Waves. Standard tickets, which are inclusive of all weekend, all venue access, cost R800 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Happy Hogs Restaurant & Village Pub, Hogsback

When: 9 – 11 September 2022

Gauteng

Spring Jazz at NIROX

NIROX is proud to present a concert that showcases “a unique new generation of artists”. Audiences can look forward to performances from artists such as Jozi-based musician Shane Cooper, six-piece band MABUTA, and more. General admission tickets cost R560 per person and are available via Howler. Gates open at 10am.

Where: NIROX Sculpture Park, Cradle of Humankind

When: 4 September 2o22

Park Acoustics

Pretoria’s favourite park music festival is back. The latest edition of the event will feature performances from Spoegwolf, December Streets, Black Heidi, Sea of Green, Steve Umculo and more. General access tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Plankton. Gates open at 10am and the event ends at 6pm.

Where: Foresters PTA, Pretoria

When: 4 September 2022

Diemersfontein Piekniek Oppie Plaas

Grab your picnic baskets and blankets and prepare for this upcoming outdoor music concert. On stage will be South African music artists Ricus Nel, a master of 13 instruments, and Ruan Theron, known for his single “Grendeltyd”. A food and wine pairing will also take place during the event. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available on the official website. The show will run from 2pm to 8pm.

Where: Diemersfontein Wine & Country Estate, Wellington

When: 10 September 2022

***

MARKETS

Minas Neighbourhood Market: Spring Edition

The market’s spring edition brings together local food and music, within an outdoor setting. Foodies can look forward to a wide selection of sushi, gourmet burgers, wine, craft beer and artisanal cakes. Tickets cost R20 and can be purchased on Quicket. The market starts at 10am and ends at 5pm.

Where: Minas Art Cafe & Farm Venue, Tzaneen

When: 4 September 2022

***

RUNNING/HIKING

Kaapsehoop Mountain Ultra 2022

Race day is fast approaching, and distance runners have the choice between 17km, 42km, 69km and 105km-long trail runs that will take you on the Drakensberg Mountain pass route, overlooking the De Kaap Valley. Ticket prices vary per distance, beginning at R220. Tickets are available via Quicket.

Where: Kaapsehoop Horse Trails, Kaapschehoop

When: 10 September 2022 DM/ML

