OUT & ABOUT
From festivals to opera – things to do, places to see this week around South Africa
Art exhibitions, concerts and trail runs – here is your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.
THEATRE
Sara Baartman – The Opera
Based on the historic figure and Khoikhoi woman of the same name, this musical production is based on the night of Baartman’s passing in 1815. The opera takes audiences along the journey of her life, told through songs in five languages. The opera is directed by Janice Honeyman and features music by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Ticket prices range between R100 and R350, via Quicket. The show begins at 7:30pm.
Where: The Pam Golding Theatre, Cape Town
When: 7 – 10 September 2022
***
ART EXHIBITIONS
Solastalgia by Stanislaw Trzebinski
Marking Kenyan artist Stanislaw Trzebinski’s second solo exhibition, “Solastalgia” lends a voice to the ongoing climate crisis and global ecological collapse. The result is a diverse, mixed-media body of work that incorporates sculptures, copper etching and even glass sourced from Kenya’s famous Kitengela Hot Glass. Trzebinski incorporated the use of different techniques, such as “lost-wax casting” and 3D printing. The overarching theme is “nature’s continuation after the extinction of man”.
Where: Southern Guild, Cape Town
When: 8 September – 10 November 2022
***
WORKSHOPS
Bubbly, Blooms and Brushes Workshop
Welcome the arrival of spring with a watercolour painting workshop led by artist Jess Meyer. Refreshments and all the required art supplies will be provided. All skill levels are welcome, and the workshop will run from 9am to 1:30pm. Tickets cost R950 per person and are available on the official website. The ticket is also inclusive of a personal copy of a watercolour techniques booklet.
Where: Femme Pétale Flower Farm, Pretoria
When: 10 – 11 September 2022
***
FESTIVALS
Wits is turning 100! The festivities will include a parade procession, picnic, light show and more. The celebration will also feature the 51st Free People’s Concert, with performances from Mango Groove, Jesse Clegg, Samthing Soweto and the Wits Mass Choir. Concert tickets cost R100 per person and are available via Webtickets.
Where: Wits University Origins Centre, Johannesburg
When: 2 – 4 September 2022
***
MUSIC
East London Jazz by The Lake
Prepare for an afternoon of music, performed by South African jazz musos Andile Yenana, Dumza Maswana, MXO, Sakhile Simani and Sliq Angel. Early bird tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 12pm and ends at 9pm.
Where: Wattlegrove Guest House, East London
When: 3 September 2022
Hogsback Mountain Blues Festival
The first edition of this new festival is about spotlighting South African blues music. Among the 16 acts taking the stage are Shotgun Tori, Albert Frost, Bacchus Nel, Dan Patlansky and Tidal Waves. Standard tickets, which are inclusive of all weekend, all venue access, cost R800 per person and are available via Quicket.
Where: Happy Hogs Restaurant & Village Pub, Hogsback
When: 9 – 11 September 2022
Gauteng
NIROX is proud to present a concert that showcases “a unique new generation of artists”. Audiences can look forward to performances from artists such as Jozi-based musician Shane Cooper, six-piece band MABUTA, and more. General admission tickets cost R560 per person and are available via Howler. Gates open at 10am.
Where: NIROX Sculpture Park, Cradle of Humankind
When: 4 September 2o22
Pretoria’s favourite park music festival is back. The latest edition of the event will feature performances from Spoegwolf, December Streets, Black Heidi, Sea of Green, Steve Umculo and more. General access tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Plankton. Gates open at 10am and the event ends at 6pm.
Where: Foresters PTA, Pretoria
When: 4 September 2022
Diemersfontein Piekniek Oppie Plaas
Grab your picnic baskets and blankets and prepare for this upcoming outdoor music concert. On stage will be South African music artists Ricus Nel, a master of 13 instruments, and Ruan Theron, known for his single “Grendeltyd”. A food and wine pairing will also take place during the event. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available on the official website. The show will run from 2pm to 8pm.
Where: Diemersfontein Wine & Country Estate, Wellington
When: 10 September 2022
***
MARKETS
Minas Neighbourhood Market: Spring Edition
The market’s spring edition brings together local food and music, within an outdoor setting. Foodies can look forward to a wide selection of sushi, gourmet burgers, wine, craft beer and artisanal cakes. Tickets cost R20 and can be purchased on Quicket. The market starts at 10am and ends at 5pm.
Where: Minas Art Cafe & Farm Venue, Tzaneen
When: 4 September 2022
***
RUNNING/HIKING
Kaapsehoop Mountain Ultra 2022
Race day is fast approaching, and distance runners have the choice between 17km, 42km, 69km and 105km-long trail runs that will take you on the Drakensberg Mountain pass route, overlooking the De Kaap Valley. Ticket prices vary per distance, beginning at R220. Tickets are available via Quicket.
Where: Kaapsehoop Horse Trails, Kaapschehoop
When: 10 September 2022 DM/ML
