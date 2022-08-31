1. Check your tyre pressure

Other drivers emphasise the importance of checking your tyre pressure regularly. Other drivers say that under-inflated tyres are not only dangerous, but they also increase the rolling resistance between the vehicle’s tyres and the road. To overcome the extra drag, the engine will have to work harder and therefore consume more fuel. Other drivers say that correctly inflated tyres result in an increase in their useful life of approximately 3%.

2. Service your car regularly

Other drivers say that a badly maintained vehicle is unlikely to perform as it is designed to. Problems such as partially blocked filters, poor oil performance and emissions control systems defects may occur. These and other factors will prevent your engine from functioning as well as the manufacturer intended it to, which can result in increased fuel consumption, and that is why other drivers advise that one must ensure to service their cars regularly. Drivers who use the Uber app have access to Uber Rewards, which gives them access to preferential discounts with third-party providers such as Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Service Centres, to help reduce operating expenses.

3. Fuel matters

The experience for other drivers has been that using high-quality fuel, allows the vehicle to run more efficiently, enabling improved combustion quality thus reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. For petrol vehicles, the fuel economy benefit of unleaded can be from 25km more per tank compared to higher octane fuels.

Uber is working with BP to help drivers who use the Uber app to earn points and save every time they fill up. Drivers just need to swipe their Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card at any BP Service Station to earn 60 cents worth of smart shopper reward points for every litre of fuel purchased at BP-branded petrol stations.

4. Avoid excessive idling

Other drivers have indicated that they avoid unnecessary idling as it consumes fuel and produces emissions even while stationary. They say that during idling periods of several minutes or more, where it is safe to do so, switching off your engine will stop fuel consumption and emissions completely. You may want to consider this when you’re spending a few minutes waiting for your rider.

5. Reduce thrird-party costs

Costs such as cell phone, insurance, fuel and injury protection can get surprisingly high. This is why Uber has introduced a customized reward programme for drivers, designed to help reduce their operating costs and provide safety features, so they have one less thing to worry about while on the road.



For example, Uber is working with AIG Insurance to provide drivers using the Uber app with protection in the event of an accident whilst on a trip. For example, drivers may be eligible for protection against emergency medical treatment costs and lost earning opportunities. Protection starts from the moment a driver accepts a trip request and finishes when the trip ends.

Drivers also have access to several safety features, including an in-app emergency button that links them to private security, while they are using the Uber app to provide trips to riders.

6. Make the most of your time on the road

In most cities, the highest demand for rides occurs during weekends, rush hours, and the evening.

Drivers who use the Uber app can use the Driver app to help plan their week with the Hourly Trends feature. Other drivers that use the Uber app find it useful that they can also use the heat map in the Driver app to compare the demand in different areas around their city. The map displays different colour intensities to indicate areas of low, high, and surging demand for rides. The Uber app is designed to help drivers maximise every hour on the road, and it also offers the freedom to choose.

Uber wants to give drivers, who are independent contractors, the opportunity to continue expanding on their earning potential stress-free and believes in third party partnerships to help reduce their operating costs.

