First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Nasa aborts moon rocket launch due to malfunctioning en...

Newsdeck

ARTEMIS 1 MISSION

Nasa aborts moon rocket launch due to malfunctioning engine

In this handout photo provided by Nasa, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B on 4 April 2022 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo: Joel Kowsky / Nasa via Getty Images | Handout / Getty Images North America)
By Bloomberg
30 Aug 2022
0

Nasa’s latest rocket demonstrated one of the biggest and most enduring frustrations that comes with launching new and highly complicated space technology: waiting.

Though expectations were high for Monday’s scheduled first launch of Nasa’s new Space Launch System rocket, or the SLS, the space agency was careful to temper expectations ahead of the planned liftoff. It emphasised that this was a test flight and that engineers were still learning how to work with the still-untested rocket.

“The complexity is daunting when you bring it all into the focus of a countdown,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of Nasa.

Ahead of Monday’s event, experts within the space community also downplayed the odds of the SLS actually flying on schedule. Still, Nasa gave it the agency’s best shot –  and Vice-President Kamala Harris flew in to be on hand – before an issue with one of the four main engines triggered a scrub.

But the truth is such problems are not uncommon for new launch vehicles, especially ones as big and as complex as the SLS – and Nasa has been here before. The first Space Shuttle launch way back in 1981 was scrubbed and delayed before it finally lifted off. And risk-averse Nasa would rather hold a launch than fly with an anomaly its engineers would have been unable to fix once the mission was under way.

The earliest available opportunity to try again is on September 2, which Mike Sarafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, said in a press conference was “definitely in play”. No decision has been made on rescheduling.

Official confirmation of the delay came after the space agency spent the morning hours investigating issues including a potential crack in material in the main body of the rocket as well as the temperature issue, officials said earlier Monday. Those came after engineers examined and resolved a suspected leak affecting the hydrogen tanking process.

During the countdown, the SLS’s engines need to chill down in preparation for launch. But one of the four – Engine 3 – was not cooling properly. Engineers weren’t able to test the process during the rocket’s final dress rehearsal due to a hydrogen leak. Engineers also discovered a leak in a valve in one of the rocket’s tanks. The engine and the valve issue ultimately prompted the abort.

The Artemis mission will be the first major flight in Nasa’s ambitious plan to send the first woman and the first person of colour to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Artemis I is aimed at testing out the SLS, made by Boeing, and a new deep-space crew capsule called Orion that was developed by Lockheed Martin.

If Artemis I is able to launch on September 2, the SLS will be sending Orion on a mission of more than five weeks, along with a host of payloads and sensors to track the journey. The length of the mission will vary depending on the launch date.

The capsule is tasked with inserting itself into lunar orbit and entering deep space before return to Earth in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego. Nasa plans to stress-test the systems ahead of later crewed missions.

The SLS already is more than five years behind schedule. It has been in development for roughly a decade, slowed by a myriad delays and cost overruns. Development costs of the programme have soared from an original $7-billion to about $23-billion, according to an estimate by the Planetary Society.

If successful, the Artemis programme – named for the twin sister of the god Apollo in Greek mythology – will see the return of people to the moon for the first time in 50 years. No one has visited since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin shares each rose less than 1% at 2.23pm in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted