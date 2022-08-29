First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

China’s Shenzhen shuts key electronics market to fight Covid-19

People walk in front of the large screen showing the latest stock exchange data, in Shanghai, China, 22 August 2022. Multiple stock market shares in the US, EU, and Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
By Reuters
29 Aug 2022
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen temporarily closed the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations in a bid to curb an outbreak of Covid-19 on Monday.

Three key buildings of the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2.

Local community officials confirmed Monday’s closure to Reuters, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home.

The same official Shenzhen channels called a halt to subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu.

On Monday, the tech hub of 18 million people reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases from testing the previous day.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Clarence Fernandez)

