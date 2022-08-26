First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Our World in Pictures: Week 34 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 34 of 2022

People stand beside flowers ahead of Ukraine Day of the National Flag on August 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. August 24 marks six months since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Lviv has been spared the brunt of that attack, which has focused on central and eastern parts of Ukraine, but has been targeted periodically by missile strikes. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Aug 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Dignitaries and families attend a ceremony for the fallen soldiers of Ukraine on the Field of Mars on August 24, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr lifts his two year old daughter Nikole after they disembarked a train from Zaporizhia at Lviv railway station on August 25, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Two boys walk with a flag as dignitaries and members of the public attend a ceremony in the Na Valakh park on Independence Day of Ukraine on August 24, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Demonstrator Krystyna Kopaczewska rallies in Whitehall as part of the Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on August 24, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Hundreds gather to mark Ukraine Independence Day in Central Park on August 24, 2022 in New York City. This year’s celebration comes amid Russia’s six-month-long invasion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Ukrainian expatriates during a peaceful protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Russian Consulate on August 24, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It has been six months since Russia launched a full-scale inhuman invasion of sovereign Ukraine. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A woman with Ukrainian flag walks past Russian armored military vehicles that were captured in fights by the Ukrainian army, displayed in Khreshchatyk street on Independence Day, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Ukrainians look at the anti-war placards exhibition in front of the giant flag and the Motherland monument, which are illuminated in the Ukrainian national flag’s colors in the open-air World War II memorial museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ukrainians say goodbye to the passengers of the train named The Train to Victory’ at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2022. The Train to Victory project consists of seven train cars painted by Ukrainian artists. Each car is dedicated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the feats of Ukrainians resisting Russian invasion. The Train to Victory left Kyiv for its first trip and will arrive in the Western Ukrainian city of Uzhgorod on Independence Day on 24 August. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Women hug near the debris of a building that was damaged after a rocket hit the Saltivka area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 18 August 2022. At least seven people were killed and 17 injured during the attack according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
A local man inspects debris of private buildings and recreation center after a recent rocket hit in Zatoka settlement near the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, 18 August 2022, amid the Russian invasion.  EPA-EFE/STR
People stand next to a damaged residential building in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, 22 August 2022. Chernihiv region was one of the most affected regions in Ukraine, becoming a battlefield with many people killed and buildings destroyed, and was partly under the Russian occupation from the beginning of the Russian invasion until early April.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A local clears debris at the site of the shelling of one of the educational institutions in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 19 August 2022 after about five rockets were launched from the Russian city of Belgorod amid Russia’s military invasion.  EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
Street artist Olena Yanko paints sunflowers onto a wall of a damaged centre of social and cultural activities building in the city of Irpin near Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 August 2022 amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Mothers with their new-borns wait inside a bomb shelter organized below a children’s hospital during an air-raid alarm in Odesa, Ukraine, 22 August 2022. The underground shelter provides all necessary services for pregnant women, young mothers and their babies. Russian troops entered Ukrainian terrotoriy on 24 August, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Pregnant women sit in a bomb shelter organized below a children hospital during an air-raid alarm in Odesa, Ukraine, 22 August 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A ballet dancer waits backstage during the gala concert at the National Opera of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 August 2022 (issued 23 August 2022). The gala concert is a mixture show performed on a weekly basis, with pieces from operas on Saturdays and ballet performances on Sundays. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, at least half of the troupe members had left to either defend or flee their country, a spokesperson for the National Opera of Ukraine said. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A ballet dancer gets ready before the gala concert at the National Opera of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 August 2022 (issued 23 August 2022). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Anastasiia Shevchenko, the prima ballerina, prepares for the gala concert at the National Opera of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 August 2022 (issued 23 August 2022). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Anastasiia Shevchenko, the prima ballerina, waits backstage during the gala concert at the National Opera of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 August 2022 (issued 23 August 2022). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Anastasiia Shevchenko, the prima ballerina, warms up before the gala concert at the National Opera of Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 August 2022 (issued 23 August 2022). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Li Ruixin competes with the ribbon during the all-around event of the rhythmic gymnastics on day four of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship at Huanglong Sports Center on August 26, 2022 in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Antonina Vyshyvanova of the Ukraine dives from the 21 metre Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on August 25, 2022 in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Blake Aldridge (L) of the UK and Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine perform a synchro dive from the 21 metre Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the first competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on August 25, 2022 in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)
A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the ‘Chuseok’ national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the ‘Chuseok’ national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2022. Chuseok is the autumn harvest celebration of the Lunar Calendar and is one of Korea’s biggest traditional holiday, which falls on 10 Setpember this year. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Nuns take part in a mass prayer near Mother’s tomb at Mother House on Mother Teresa’s 112th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, 26 August 2022 . EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Nuns take part in a mass prayer near Mother’s tomb at Mother House on Mother Teresa’s 112th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, 26 August 2022 . Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
The coffin of Iranian famous poet Amir Hushang Ebtehaj also known by his pen name H.E.Sayeh lay down in front of huge picture of him, during a funeral ceremony outside the Vahdat hall, in Tehran, Iran, 26 August 2022. Sayeh was an Iranian poet of the 20th century whose life and work spans many of Iran’s political, culture and literary upheavals. Sayeh died in Cologne, Germany at the age 94 year old on 10 August 2022, where he moved in 1987 some years after Iran revolution, and there was some pressure by Iranian opposition abroad on his family to not return his body to Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Diana superfan John Loughrey hangs a poster on the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 26 August 2022. Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, France on 31 August 1997. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Murals depicting the eyes of ‘witnesses’ are painted to the walls of houses in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, 26 August 2022. The paintings are part of a public art project called ‘I Witness Silwan’ that aims at drawing attention to home demolitions and displacement of local residents. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A member of a demining team sits in front of the unexploded ordnance, a rocket 106mm, which was found at Mohammed Azziyadis Farm in Ain-Zara on August 23, 2022 Tripoli, Libya. (Photo by Nada Harib/Getty Images)
People walk past dumped rubbish on the Royal Mile on August 24, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Refuse collectors belonging to the Unite Union are striking across Scotland until August 30 in a row over pay. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) march on Long Street to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature during the national shutdown march on August 24, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O’Regan)
A newly appointed bus driver at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Rajghat depot, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. DTC appointed its first group of eleven women bus drivers as part of an initiative to provide employment opportunities for women. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Learners compete during the 30th annual South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) inter-school quiz competition at Bishops High School in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 August 2022. The SAIIA Quiz Night started in 1993 and is designed to draw learners from South Africa of all backgrounds into reading world news and becoming involved in the future of the nations international affairs. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Learners compete during the 30th annual South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) inter-school quiz competition at Bishops High School in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Visitors walk past a giant sequoia tree on August 22, 2022 in Sequoia National Park, California. According to the Forest Service, wildfires have destroyed nearly 20 percent of all giant sequoia trees in the past two years amid ongoing drought, increased temperatures and fuel buildup. The massive trees can live for over 3,000 years and average between 180 to 250 feet in height. The Forest Service has begun emergency action to reduce fuels near unburned giant sequoia groves in the Sequoia National Forest to mitigate wildfire risks. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) DM/ ML
