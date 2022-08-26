To enter the first round on 3 September 2022, participants need to complete the Vitality Gym Series online entry form to join in at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gyms in South Africa. They will choose a time slot to compete for a spot on the leaderboard, pitting themselves against friends, family and fellow gym enthusiasts.

About the challenge

Taking place over two rounds – National (3 September 2022) and Finals in Johannesburg (10 September 2022) – at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gyms across South Africa, the series is open to anyone over 18, at any fitness level, whether they are a member of the gym or not.

The 3 challenge categories are split between female and male contenders:

Easy Does it – for those just getting into fitness Love to Move – for those who work out weekly or on occasion In Shape over 60 – for anyone over 60 (unless they choose to enter another category that suits them best).

Participants will have 8 minutes to do as many rounds as possible of:

20 push ups

20 squats

20 sit-ups

20 walking planks

20 burpees

The exercises will be marginally tougher for the Love to Move category. Then, the top five winners per category will take part in a final round in Johannesburg.

Launch event to kick off the Vitality Gym Series

At a launch of the Vitality Gym Series on Friday (26 August 2022), Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender hosted Vitality Ambassador and wheelchair tennis champion KG Montjane, and former South African Rugby player Stefan Terblanche to kick off the series.

Govender says: “Building on our Vitality Run Series, which are our massively successful outdoor running events in South Africa, we want to create a competitive and collaborative spirit in the gym.”

“The Vitality Gym Series is a fun way for people to kickstart their fitness regime as the weather warms up. However, the health benefits are our main objective of the Gym Series. In addition to cardio or aerobic activities like walking and running, for overall good health we need to do resistance or strength training to maintain bone density, lean muscle tissue mass and a good weight.”

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week and 2 to 3 days of strength training per week for overall wellbeing. Regular physical activity can prevent and help manage heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and cancer which cause nearly three quarters of deaths worldwide. Yet, 1 in 4 people worldwide are not active enough.

Govender adds: “It’s equally important that physical activity can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and enhance overall wellbeing. In recent years the importance of physical activity to keep us healthy has been highlighted particularly to counteract diseases of lifestyle like diabetes and hypertension, but also communicable diseases like COVID-19. Vitality research shows that regular physical activity can reduce the risk of death by COVID-19 by up to 42%.”

Govender concludes: “Gyms give us the opportunity to enhance our fitness regimes with world-class equipment, a variety of fitness classes, and personal trainers to assist with a bespoke training programme.”

How to enter:

Vitality members with an active gym membership can enter the Vitality Gym Series at no cost. They will earn 300 Vitality points (the usual 100 points for a gym visit, plus an additional 200 points) for participating. Vitality members who are not a member of a gym, can use Vitality’s Pay as You Gym functionality in the Discovery app. All other participants can purchase guest access to the gym for the day of the competition.

Event details:

Where: Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs nationally (excludes VA Collection clubs)

Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs nationally (excludes VA Collection clubs) When: Saturday, 3 September 2022. (The finals will follow on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg)

Saturday, 3 September 2022. (The finals will follow on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg) Time: One-hour slots, between 8:00 – 14:00

Four main prizes up for grabs include:

A Vitality Travel package worth R20,000 for Vitality members and R10,000 for non-members

Huawei tech hampers worth R7,000

Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gym memberships and gear to value of R6,000

A Team Vitality membership for a year worth R1,000

Totalsports voucher worth R1,000

Click here to book a slot at Virgin Active or Planet Fitness. DM/ML