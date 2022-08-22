First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

We write for you

It’s a public service and we refuse to erect a paywall and force you to pay for truth. Instead, we ask (nicely and often) that those of you who can afford to, become a Maverick Insider and help with whatever you can. In order for truth not to become a thing of the past, we need to keep going.

Currently, 18,000 (or less than 0.3%) of our brave and generous readers are members; which says a lot about their characters and commitment to our country. These people are paying for a free service in order to keep it free for everyone.

They are the true South AfriCANs.(Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.)

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Tho...

Newsdeck

House of the Dragon debut crashes HBO Max

‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Thousands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: The dragon skull of "Balerion The Black Dread" is seen on display at the National History Museum and HBO Max's "House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty" experience opening at Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County on August 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
22 Aug 2022
0

(Bloomberg) -- The hotly anticipated debut of the “Game of Thrones” prequel saw a vast number of users flock to HBO Max, overwhelming the service for some on Sunday night in the US. 

More than 3,000 outages were reported across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 9 p.m. in New York, just as “House of the Dragon” was released.

The show is being “sucessfully viewed” by millions of subscribers, a representative for Warner Bros Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO, said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users,” the representative added.

Still, many users took to Twitter to complain about the issues.

“House of the Dragon” arrives more than three years after the last episode of “Game of Thrones,” which alone drew 19.3 million viewers, a record for HBO. The prequel is set roughly 170 years before and focuses on the Targaryen family’s bloody turmoils.

Read Bloomberg’s review of ‘House of the Dragon”

Streaming companies have struggled to keep up with demand for their most popular shows. Earlier this year, the release of the season finale of “Stranger Things” sent Netflix Inc.’s platform crashing.

(Updates with Warner Bros Discovery statement.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted