Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges of assault with a firearm

Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour at Barclays Center on 5 May 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: Mike Lawrie / Getty Images)
By Reuters
18 Aug 2022
Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood.

Rocky (33) appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a “heated discussion”, according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.

In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.

The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self-defence.

Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports. Read full story

