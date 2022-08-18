Rocky (33) appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.
Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a “heated discussion”, according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.
In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.
The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self-defence.
Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports. Read full story
