First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Stills of life – 2022 iPhone Photography Awards

Maverick Life

Maverick Life

Stills of life – 2022 iPhone Photography Awards

Untitled, by Marina Klutse. Image: IPPAWARDS
By iPhone Photography Awards
17 Aug 2022
0

The iPhone Photography Awards recently announced the winners of its 15th annual competition, chosen from thousands of submissions from all over the world. Here is a first selection of the winning shots.

IPPAWARDS
“Swimsuit” by Patricia Cançado. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Girl with the Violin” by Kelley Dallas. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Untitled, by Huapeng Zhao. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Old Mate” by Glenn Homann. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Untitled, by Arevik Martirosyan. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Lines of Light” by Erin Brooks. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Waiting to Dance” by Clay Peres. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“The Artist” by Alina Li. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“The Kid of Mosul” by Antonio Denti. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Untitled, by Yu Chen. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“In the Shade of the Stripes” by Anne Ziolo. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Untitled, by Kui Yang. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Other Side of the World” by YuePeng Mai. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Shinrin-Yoku” by Robin Robertis. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Dip in the Sea” by Laila Bakker. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Megaptera Novaeangliae by Tran Hieu. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Cows” by Pier Luigi Dodi. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
Untitled, by Sanjay Chauhan. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Cycle of Life” by Dimpy Bhalotia. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Bird Cage” by Marcello Raggini. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Walk Your Way” by Karolina Alama-Maruta. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Varanasi in Winter” by Kuanglong Zhang. Image: IPPAWARDS
IPPAWARDS
“Anti-social Distancing” by Rachel Sela. Image: IPPAWARDS

DM/ML

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted