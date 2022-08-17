First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Lula, Bolsonaro officially enter campaign season as the...

Newsdeck

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

Lula, Bolsonaro officially enter campaign season as they court Brazilian voters

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend a rally to show their support at Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, Brazil, 17 May 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JoÈdson Alves)
By Reuters
17 Aug 2022
0

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist front-running challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally launched their campaigns on Tuesday for Brazil's most polarised elections in decades in October.

 

The race pits a nationalist populist with an agenda backed by Christian conservatives against a former union leader and two-term president of the country (2003-2010) who was jailed for corruption until his convictions were annulled.

“Our country doesn’t want corruption any more; it wants order and prosperity,” Bolsonaro, a former army captain, told a crowd early Tuesday afternoon in Juiz de Fora, where he was stabbed during the 2018 campaign that carried him to power on a wave of anti-Lula sentiment.

His supporters interrupted his speech chanting “Lula thief”.

Lula, at 76, nine years older that his rival, kicked off his campaign with a stop at the gates of the Volkswagen car factory in industrial Sao Bernardo dos Campos outside Sao Paulo, where he became a labour leader in the 1970s advocating better pay despite suppression under the military dictatorship.

In a video posted on social media early on Tuesday, Lula said hunger had returned to Brazil under Bolsonaro and inflation was hitting families that cannot survive on minimum wages.

“We are going to have a lot of work to rebuild this country,” he said, launching his bid to return to office. “I want to be president to change people’s lives again, because the way it is, no one can take it any more,” he posted.

Lula has a double-digit lead in most opinion polls for the October 2 vote, and his advantage over Bolsonaro increase in simulations of an expected second-round runoff on October 30.

A Monday survey by researcher Ipec, formerly known as Ibope, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round, where they are far ahead of 10 other candidates. In a run-off, Lula would get elected by 51% of the votes versus 35% for Bolsonaro, a 16-point gap.

The poll said 57% of Brazilians disapprove of the way Bolsonaro governs the country, and 37% approve. Read full story

Still, Bolsonaro has narrowed down Lula’s lead in recent weeks by increasing spending on welfare for poor Brazilians and pressing state-controlled oil company Petrobras to lower the price of fuel, a big factor in pushing up inflation.

On Tuesday night, Lula and Bolsonaro will be in the same room – the first time on record in years – at the inauguration of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to head Brazil’s electoral authority, the Superior Electoral Court.

Moraes, a critic of the president, has led investigations into fake news being spread as a political tool by Bolsonaro’s inner circle. He is expected to strongly defend Brazil’s electronic voting system that Bolsonaro claims is vulnerable to fraud.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassu.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted