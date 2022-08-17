First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Heavy rainfall hits Paris after recent European heatwav...

Newsdeck

FLASH FLOODING IN FRANCE

Heavy rainfall hits Paris after recent European heatwave

The banks of the Seine are submerged by flood water near the Eiffel Tower on 2 February 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)
By Reuters
17 Aug 2022
0

Heavy rainfall hit Paris on Tuesday evening after a recent heatwave across France, affecting metro stations in the French capital.

 

 

The RATP transport organisation said several Paris metro stations had been affected by flooding.

Meteo France has said that much of southern France could be hit by storms later this week.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Camille Raynaud.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted