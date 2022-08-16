First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Moscow blames saboteurs for explosions that rock ammo d...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Moscow blames saboteurs for explosions that rock ammo dump in Russian-annexed Crimea

Russian troops move towards Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
16 Aug 2022
0

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday blamed saboteurs for orchestrating a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, a rare admission that armed groups loyal to Ukraine are damaging military logistics and supply lines on territory it controls.

The incident follows a series of explosions last week at a Russian-operated air base in Crimea which Ukrainian officials hinted were part of some kind of special operation but which Moscow said at the time was an accident.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement published by state news agencies on Tuesday that nobody had been seriously injured in the latest explosions, which it said had also damaged power lines, an electricity substation, railway infrastructure and some residential housing in northern Crimea.

Footage on Russian state TV showed an electricity substation on fire near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea and a series of large explosions on the horizon which authorities said were caused by ammunition detonating at a military base.

It was not immediately clear how saboteurs had triggered the blasts, though Russian state media speculated they may have used small drones to bomb the ammo depot and other facilities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Ukraine, which is battling to push back Russian forces nearly six months into the war that began with Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion.

Two senior Ukrainian officials took to Twitter to exult in the explosions, however, with one, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, hinting at possible Ukrainian involvement while stopping short of confirming such a role.

“(The) morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions,” wrote Podolyak.

“A reminder: Crimea (as a) normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouse explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarisation in action.”

Russia cites the demilitarisation of Ukraine as one of its main aims in Ukraine, something it says is necessary to preemptively ensure its own security in the face of what it has cast as uncontrolled expansion by the Western NATO military alliance.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported another possible act of sabotage in Crimea, quoting witnesses as saying that plumes of smoke could be seen over a Russian military air base on the peninsula.

Sergei Aksyonov, the top Russian official in Crimea, said around 2,000 local people had been evacuated from a village near the ammo dump beyond a 5 km (3.1 miles) perimeter.

He said that two people had been injured in the ammo explosions and that there was disruption to railway traffic between the peninsula and the rest of southern Ukraine and Russia.

Russia has used Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to reinforce its troops fighting in other parts of Ukraine with military hardware, a process Kyiv is keen to disrupt ahead of a potential counter-offensive in southern Ukraine which it has for weeks been suggesting it may launch.

Russian media reported that railway repair work was under way, while a company that runs passenger trains through Crimea said seven had been delayed and rail traffic on part of the line in northern Crimea suspended.

It said the trains were likely to be delayed by one to three hours.

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted