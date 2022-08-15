First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
US CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for Cov...

Covid-19

COVID-19

US CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for Covid-19 exposure

A child wears a face mask in the class room during his first day in school since the beginning of the pandemic at Normont Early Education Center and Normont Elementary in Harbor City, south Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
By Reuters
15 Aug 2022
0

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to Covid-19, the agency said in updated guidelines on Thursday.

The agency also said it was no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure as around 95% of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated, had Covid-19 already, or both.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” CDC scientist v said in a statement.

The CDC said it had updated its recommendations that people exposed to Covid-19 should wear a high quality mask for 10 days and test on the fifth day after exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

“Both prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness, and so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time,” Dr. Massetti told reporters.

The CDC’s school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihoood of Covid-19 exposure.

While the agency removed its test-to-stay recommendations for schools, it did say schools could consider implementing screening for Covid-19 for high-risk activities like close contact sports or at key times of the year.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Deepa Babington and Howard Goller)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted