First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after Covid-...

Covid-19

COVID-19

Thousands revive Sydney’s famous road race after Covid-19 hiatus

Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia, 14 August 2022. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. EPA-EFE/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
15 Aug 2022
0

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia’s biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

Participants decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress, including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and stars.

Liam Adams won the men’s race in 41 minutes and 8 seconds, while Leanne Pompeani was the first female finisher in 45:43, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The City2Surf, started in 1971, raises millions of dollars for various charities across Australia.

For the last two years the physical event was called off due to the pandemic, and organisers held a “virtual run”, allowing participants to run in their own neighbourhoods.

(Reporting by James Redmayne in Sydney; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted