Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia, 14 August 2022. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia’s biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

Participants decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress, including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and stars.

Liam Adams won the men’s race in 41 minutes and 8 seconds, while Leanne Pompeani was the first female finisher in 45:43, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The City2Surf, started in 1971, raises millions of dollars for various charities across Australia.

For the last two years the physical event was called off due to the pandemic, and organisers held a “virtual run”, allowing participants to run in their own neighbourhoods.

