People stand on a road blockage to quarantined area amid new Covid-19 lockdown, in Shanghai, China, 12 August 2022. Shanghai city reported 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission report. After 6 consecutive days of zero community cases and no risk areas, the city now has 3 high-risk and 1 medium-risk area. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Citizens without a record of a nucleic acid test from within seven days will be assigned a yellow code on Shanghai’s health code system, the official notice said. A yellow code restricts access to some public venues.

On Saturday health authorities in the financial hub of 25 million said they detected one symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases a day earlier.

The southern province of Hainan is currently China’s worst hit region, with 594 symptomatic cases and 832 asymptomatic cases reported on Saturday for 24 hours earlier.

Tight restrictions and lockdowns in the popular tourist destination are expected to last over the weekend.

On Saturday China’s National Health Commission reported a total of 2,144 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 12, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,440 were asymptomatic.

