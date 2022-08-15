Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov (R) speaks at a plenary session of the Army-2022 International Military and Technical Forum held in the Patriot Park, in Kubinka outside Moscow, Russia, 15 August 2022. The Army-2022 international military-technical forum takes place from 15 to 21 August. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Putin used a speech at an arms show near Moscow to boast of Russia’s advanced weapons capabilities and declare its willingness to share technology with like-minded countries.

“(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said at the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” forum near Moscow.

“Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations.”

He was speaking nearly six months into Russia’s war in Ukraine, where Moscow has suffered repeated setbacks and heavy losses.

Western military analysts say the poor performance of Russian troops and weaponry could make its arms exports less attractive to potential buyers, such as India, which have heavily relied on its technology in the past.

