LIFT & Uber partner to streamline the travel experience

Sponsored Content

By Uber
11 Aug 2022
0

South Africa’s travel industry was hit harder than most during COVID, this was compounded by the final travel bans following the discovery of the Omicron variant towards the end of 2021. Thankfully those bans have been lifted and both global and domestic travel is well on its way to recovery and according to ACSA statistics, domestic passenger volumes are ±70% v.s pre-COVID levels.

“While we are seeing a return to normality, air travel remains stressful and uncertain. LIFT continues to focus on technology to improve our passengers’ experience throughout the travel journey. This is why LIFT is working with Uber on the launch of their brand-new Airport Reserve product, offering travellers an even easier and more affordable way to get to and from the airport,” says Jonathan Ayache, CEO of LIFT Airlines.

Airport Reserve allows riders to book a premium airport pickup with 60 minutes of wait time included in their fare, along with delay notifications sent to their driver. Riders can reserve a trip up to 30 days before their flight and can cancel their trip request free of charge up to one hour before the scheduled time. The feature also conveniently includes flight tracking integration which automatically adjusts the reservation time based on flight information to help make sure that the driver is ready and waiting at the airport when the flight lands, whether it’s on time, early or delayed.

As part of the promotion, passengers who book and fly with LIFT between 3 – 31 August can save up to 40% on the cost of their trips to and from select airports pre-booked using the Uber app*. They will receive a promotional code sent by LIFT, which will provide the rider with an amount off the cost of up to 2 (two) rides to/from the arrival and departure airports.

“What we’re thrilled to be working with Uber. LIFT and Uber have a lot in common, both flexible brands trying to make travel easy for consumers, and this offering seamlessly completes trips door to door,” adds Ayache.

“We are excited about working with LIFT to help get the world moving again in a hassle-free way. We recognise that consumer needs evolve all the time and this new addition to our product suite is indicative to our commitment of improving their experience on the platform,” says Mpho Sebelebele, Head of Communications for Uber South Africa.

Airport Reserve is available on Uber Black and Uber Comfort at Cape Town International Airport, Johannesburg O.R Tambo Airport and Lanseria Airport.

*T&Cs apply. The promotion is only valid for a limited number of people, so it's fastest fingers first!

 

