First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Russia's official toll of Covid-related deaths exceeds...

Covid-19

COVID-19

Russia’s official toll of Covid-related deaths exceeds 820,000

A food delivery man wearing a protective face mask walks between the towers of Moscow City business center during the Covid-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Reuters
08 Aug 2022
0

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia has registered a total of 820,307 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country in April 2020, the state statistics service Rosstat said on Friday.

It said 4,991 people had died of Covid-19 or related causes in June, down from 7,098 in May.

Russia recorded more than 965,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and June 2022 compared with the average mortality in 2015-2019, Reuters calculations showed.

This number decreased in June, because about 9,900 fewer people than average died in that month.

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted