The Deputy Press Ombud will be required to:

Adjudicate complaints lodged against newspapers, magazines and online publications that subscribe to the Press Code;

Work closely with the Press Ombud to ensure smooth functioning and efficiency of the adjudication process;

Report and be accountable to the Press Council; and

Contribute to monthly, quarterly and annual reports of the Press Council.

The applicant is required to possess an in-depth knowledge of the role of the media in a democratic society in general, and the Press Code in particular, in order to maintain the confidence of both the industry and the public in the credibility and authority of the office. He/She should be independent, impartial and fair and must have strong writing, communication, facilitation, decision-making and mediation skills.

Details:

Applicants must have extensive media experience, a fair understanding of the workings of the South African legal system, and a sense of public service.

Experience in dealing with media complaints will be an advantage.

Applicants must be citizens of the Republic of South Africa and reside permanently in the country. They must be committed to the values underpinning the South African Constitution, as well as the Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African Print and Online media.

How to apply:

Please submit a written application to one of the following channels:

Address:

Building 12, Burnside Island Office Park, 401 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park, Johannesburg

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 011 484 3612

CLOSING DATE: 26 AUGUST 2022

www.presscouncil.org.za