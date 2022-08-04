First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

South Africa: Things to do, places to see this week

Maverick Life

OUT & ABOUT

Ard Matthews during the Momentum 2015 Cricket Sixes Invitational at Wanderers Sports Club on September 05, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Lee Warren / Gallo Images
By Christina Makochieng
04 Aug 2022
0

From art exhibitions to festivals, concerts and trail runs – here is your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.

MUSIC 

Juan Boucher Live at Blue Moon

Afrikaans musician Juan Boucher, known for his distinct singing style, memorable lyrics and engaging stage presence, will be performing live at Blue Moon. General admission tickets are R180, and R200 at the door. Tickets can be purchased via Quicket.

Where: Blue Moon, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
When: 6 August 2022

The Narrow & WONDERboom Live at Blue Moon

South African rock bands The Narrow and WONDERboom, hailing from Pretoria and Johannesburg respectively, will be teaming up for a live show at Blue Moon. General tickets are R200, and R250 at the door. Tickets are available on Quicket.

Where: Blue Moon, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
When: 7 August 2022

Beneath The Chords presents Ard Matthews

Ard Matthews performs during the annual SA Lingerie Fashion Show at Canal Walk on October 1, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Ard Matthews performs during the annual SA Lingerie Fashion Show at Canal Walk on October 1, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

Beneath The Chords aims to provide audiences and music lovers with “intimate live music experiences”. Unlike your everyday concert, this event has a strong storytelling element, allowing attendees to get to know the stories behind the artist, Ard Matthews, and his most-loved songs. Tickets are available on Quicket, at R550 per person. Dinner is included.

Where: Bona Terra Café, Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal
When: 6 August 2022

Cape Town Concert Series Presents: Leo Gevisser Young Artist Recital

The Cape Town Concert Series is back, this time to present its inaugural Young Artists Concert, featuring gifted pianist and prodigy, Leo Gevisser. The performance will feature the works of Mozart, Grieg and more. Ticket prices range between R160 and R200 and are available via Webtickets. The show begins at 2:30pm and ends at 4:30pm.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 6 August 2022

First The Revival – A Tribute to Cat Stevens and Rodriquez Ft Gareth James

This tribute concert features performances of hits by British musician Cat Stevens, and American singer-songwriter Rodriquez, presented by South African singer Gareth James. Tickets are R160 and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 7:30pm and ends at 10:30pm. 

Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha
When: 8 August 2022

An Evening of Jazz Standards

This event is for all avid jazz fans and fans of legendary artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. Prepare for an evening of music performed by a line-up featuring guitarist Johan Steyn, pianist Petro Engelbrecht, drummer Angelo Mockie and bassist John Smit. The show begins at 7pm. Tickets are R100 and are available via Quicket.

Where: Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein
When: 8 August 2022

***

WINE TOURS

Wine on Route

Explore the Van Gaalen trails with a 4km walk featuring wine estate stops at every kilometre covered (yes indeed!), plus some live music and plenty of food. General admission tickets cost R200, VIP tickets cost R350, while under 18 tickets are R50. Tickets are available via Computicket and are inclusive of a goodie bag. The event begins at 10am. 

Where: Van Gaalen Cheese Farm, Hartbeespoort, Johannesburg
When: 6-7 August 2022

***

MARKETS

Market @ The Sheds

Markets often are a perfect blend of local food and goods, art, and culture. Here, attendees can look forward to over 50 stalls to buy from. There will also be live music performances from artists such as Cantina Brass, Blue Gum Jazz Band and DJ Chievosky. The market takes place from 11am to 8pm. Tickets are R50 and can be purchased via Plankton.

Where: The 012 Central, Pretoria
When: 6 August 2022

Smaaklik Garden Feast

Another market! This one is for you if you’re looking for artisanal foods or the chance to update your wardrobe or home décor. Entry is R25 per person and free for under 18s. The market begins at 10am and ends at 4pm.

Where: Green Grove, Wapadrand, Pretoria
When: 7 August

***

CARNIVALS

The Big Bounce Carnival

Prepare for a weekend of outdoor family-friendly fun. Children will have access to giant slides, jumping castles, a gladiator challenge and more. A craft market and food court will also be available onsite. Tickets are R80 per child and R20 per adult, available via Quicket.

Where: The Scouts Field, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal
When: 6 August 2022

***

THEATRE

MOYA: Live at The Teatro

The circus is in town, but this time with South African-inspired flare. “Moya” showcases the dazzling performances of acrobatics, juggling, aerial artists and gumboot dancing. Tickets are R190 and are available via Quicket. Entry is not permitted to audience members under six years old. The show has no intermission and is an hour and fifteen minutes long.

Where: Teatro, Montecasino, Johannesburg
When: 4-7 August 2022

***

SPORT

Raw Africa Golf Challenge 2022

The beloved annual golf challenge will be making its return, featuring an 18-hole, 72-par course. The event commences at 10am. Attendees can look forward to prizes for participating golfers, best dressed and more. Ticket costs range between R500 and R2,000. To make a booking, call: +27 (0)66 222 1243.

Where: Goose Valley Golf Club, Plettenburg Bay
When: 13 August 2022

***

EXHIBITIONS

Lionel Mbayiwa: Kara Uwone/Grow Up and See/Kula Ubone

‘Chiremba Vakanonoka / The Doc Who Arrived Late’ by Lionel Mbayiwa
In this new multimedia solo exhibition, artist Lionel Mbayiwa explores the journey between his land of origin, in contrast to his current reality in diaspora, as well as the life challenges faced along the way. In the words of the artist, “KURA UWONE is a Nguni proverb” that serves as a reminder that “as we grow, there are many more challenges in life to be met”.

Where: Association for Visual Arts, Cape Town
When: 30 June – 11 August 2022 DM/ ML

