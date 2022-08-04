First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Police intervene to prevent Kagiso residents hunting do...

South Africa

IN PICTURES

Police stop violent Kagiso residents’ group from hunting down zama zamas

A man believed to be a zama zama is captured by residents. he was later handed over to the police. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Shiraaz Mohamed
04 Aug 2022
0

Tensions remain high in the township following the horrific rape of eight women in the area several days ago.

Unrest broke out in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg on Thursday after residents took to the streets, blocking all entry and exit points in the township. This follows the gang rape of eight women who were part of a crew shooting a music video, by men believed to be zama zamas several days ago.

Angry residents in Kagiso claim zama zamas are to blame for the high crime rate in the area and started hunting them from early on Thursday morning, with reports of one dead.

Residents have accused the police of working together with criminals and said that crime in the area had gone on for far too long. 

Tensions rose after residents were shot at with rubber bullets. The police fired tear gas and stun grenades from a police helicopter, which angered residents, who said the police had failed to intervene in apprehending the zama zamas. 

Residents also demolished and burnt dwelling structures believed to belong to the zama zamas.

A police helicopter is seen hovering above a crowd of residents
A police helicopter about to land. Police dropped tear gas and stun grenades from the helicopter to disperse protesting residents. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Resident on the streets searching for zama zamas
Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Kagiso as they went on a manhunt for zama zamas. Residents claim zama zamas are to blame for the high crime rates. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Residents carry a ‘penduka’ (used in the processing of gold) from a nearby illegal mining facility. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
The smoldering remains of an alleged zama zama dwelling.
Protestors demolished and burnt dwelling structures believed to belong to the zama zamas. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A resident holds onto a young man believed to be a zama zama. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Residents protesting illegal mining.
A man gestures at a policeman. Angered residents took to the streets in a call to end illegal mining. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Residents cross a road to a place to where alleged zama zamas were hiding out. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Angered residents blame police for not intervening. The accuse of the police of working in cahoots with criminals. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
An alleged zama zama crawls on the ground after being captured by residents.
A man believed to be a zama zama is captured by residents. He was later handed over to the police. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A man believed to be a zama zama is loaded into a police van
A man believed to be a zama zama is loaded into a police van. Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

DM

