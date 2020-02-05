Zama zamas on Kimberley's diamond fields fill buckets with sand mined from dumps left behind during over 100 years of mining in the area. They sift through the sand in search of diamonds and sometimes go for months without finding any gems. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)

Toiling deep underground, SA’s zama-zamas risk death and injury on a daily basis, and are constantly raided by the police. These artisanal miners, known as zama-zamas, will be on the agenda at the Alternative Mining Indaba and the Mining Indaba Conference taking place in Cape Town this week. Lucas Ledwaba of Mukurukuru Media froze some moments in time of the zama-zamas’ toil.

To the mining houses zama-zamas represent a criminal element that steals their profits. But the men and women who toil using hand-made tools regard themselves as legitimate miners making a living from the mineral wealth of their motherland.

They argue that even the big mining houses that are worth billions of rand today started as zama-zama enterprises until they were formalised.

Activists are fighting for the recognition and formalisation of zama-zamas, who operate under dangerous conditions using basic tools and applying suspect health and safety measures.

Zama-zamas in Northern Cape’s diamond fields have been set on a path to normalisation after being granted permits in 2018.

But for the rest, constant raids by police and the Department of Mineral Resources remain a daily reality. In Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga dozens of artisanal miners, especially in the gold-mining sector, have died in violent confrontations between rival factions.

Some have succumbed to the hazards of the occupation – rockfalls, fires and accidents.

