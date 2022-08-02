First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Kremlin tells US time running out for new nuclear arms...

Newsdeck

START Treaty

Kremlin tells US time running out for new nuclear arms deal

Marshall Billingslea, the United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, during a press conference in Austria, 23 June 2020 where Russian and US officials met to negotiate terms for nuclear disarmament New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
By Reuters
02 Aug 2022
0

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin told the United States on Tuesday that time was running out to negotiate a replacement for the "New START" nuclear arms reduction treaty and that if it expired in 2026 without a replacement then global security would be weakened.

The New START Treaty, struck in 2011, obliged the United States and Russia to limit deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles and deployed heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments.

It also put curbs on nuclear warheads on those deployed missiles and bombers and the launchers for those missiles. Both sides reached the central limits of the treaty by Feb. 5, 2018 and it has been extended to the end of Feb. 4, 2026.

“Moscow has repeatedly talked about the need to start such negotiations as soon as possible because there is little time left,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“If the treaty ceases to exist without being replaced with something sound, then it will have the most negative impact on world security and stability,” Peskov said.

New START was only days from expiring when it was renewed last year, and a new deal is likely to require lengthy negotiations along with a time-consuming ratification process.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday his administration was ready to “expeditiously” negotiate a new framework to replace New START but Moscow should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with Washington.

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted