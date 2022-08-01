“There is widespread damage, with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day,” the governor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
“I know of several additional bodies, and we know it’s going to grow,” the governor told NBC News. “We are going to be finding bodies for weeks.”
Four children were confirmed dead as of Saturday, and the governor told NBC News he feared that number would go up at least by two on Sunday. The governor said that bodies will keep turning up as responders reach more remote areas.
More rain may arrive in the coming days, with the National Weather Service saying several rounds of showers and storms were expected through Tuesday. A flood watch was in effect through Monday morning for areas in southern and eastern Kentucky, the agency said.
The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December. Read full story
Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events” in Kentucky’s history. Read full story
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.
There were more than 14,000 reports of power outages in the state on Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage US.
The damage from the storms could take years to repair, Beshear said.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh.)
