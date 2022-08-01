First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 145 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Death toll of Kentucky floods in US at 26 and rising, s...

Newsdeck

NATIONAL DISASTER

Death toll of Kentucky floods in US at 26 and rising, says governor

An aerial handout photo made available by the Kentucky National Guard shows rescue operations and response to flash flooding in the eastern part of the state near Hazard Kentucky, US, 29 July 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SGT JESSICA ELBOUAB / KENTUCKY NATIONAL GUARD)
By Reuters
01 Aug 2022
0

At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

“There is widespread damage, with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day,” the governor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“I know of several additional bodies, and we know it’s going to grow,” the governor told NBC News. “We are going to be finding bodies for weeks.”

Four children were confirmed dead as of Saturday, and the governor told NBC News he feared that number would go up at least by two on Sunday. The governor said that bodies will keep turning up as responders reach more remote areas.

More rain may arrive in the coming days, with the National Weather Service saying several rounds of showers and storms were expected through Tuesday. A flood watch was in effect through Monday morning for areas in southern and eastern Kentucky, the agency said.

The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December. Read full story

Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events” in Kentucky’s history. Read full story

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.

There were more than 14,000 reports of power outages in the state on Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage US.

The damage from the storms could take years to repair, Beshear said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted