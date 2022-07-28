epa05258032 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARs) fires a projectile during a joint military exercises at Crow Valley in the town of Capas, Tarlac province, Philippines, 14 April 2016. About 9,000 combined American and Filipino troops participated in the annual bilateral exercises aimed not only for territorial defense amid the on-going South China Sea disputes, but also at improving the interoperability of the Philippine and US forces in the region, US Marines Expeditionary commander in the Pacific Lieutenant General John Toolan said. A firing of High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARs), the first to be carried out in the country, were conducted as military officials from Japan, Australia, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries watched the military drill. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Antonivskyi bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson administration, told Interfax.

“Traffic on the bridge is blocked. Indeed, another HIMARS strike was launched during the night,” Stremousov said in remarks shared on his Telegram channel.

“We have provided for all things like this, and in fact there are several ferry crossings,” he added.

He told TASS news agency that a railway bridge upstream had also been damaged by missile strikes but that repair works were under way.

Ukraine is waging a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the Kherson region from Russia. Nataliya Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces, said in a TV interview on Wednesday that the military had taken care not to destroy the bridge.

“I will note that we appreciate everything that is in our country, even when it is under occupation,” she said on Ukraine’s ICTV. “There were strikes, but they were intricate.”

