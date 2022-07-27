Newsdeck

Angolan diamond

Rare pink diamond may be the largest found in last 300 years

Aerial view of an Angolan diamond mine, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO
By Bloomberg
27 Jul 2022
0

(Bloomberg) --A rare pink diamond found in Angola may be the largest recovered in the last three centuries, according to Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Co.

The 170-carat stone from the Lulo alluvial mine has been named the “Lulo Rose,” the company and its partners, Endiama E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. It will be sold through an international tender conducted by Angolan state-owned diamond trading firm Sodiam.

Fancy colored diamonds, which are rarer than colorless ones, have fetched record-setting prices in recent years. The De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned for about $57.5 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in April.

By Ranjeetha Pakiam
Jul 27, 2022, 5:18 AM
Word Count: 118

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted