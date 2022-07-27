The 170-carat stone from the Lulo alluvial mine has been named the “Lulo Rose,” the company and its partners, Endiama E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. It will be sold through an international tender conducted by Angolan state-owned diamond trading firm Sodiam.

Fancy colored diamonds, which are rarer than colorless ones, have fetched record-setting prices in recent years. The De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned for about $57.5 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong in April.

By Ranjeetha Pakiam

Jul 27, 2022, 5:18 AM

