A group of youngsters, some as young as seven, were videoed in Parkwood goading four-month-old pit bull puppies to fight each other. One puppy tried to get away, but was held on a leash and forced to defend itself from attacks.

The video was handed to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Their inspectors, with Cape Town law enforcement officers, confiscated two of the pups the next day, as well as four other dogs with new and old scars associated with dogfighting.

They were taken to a place of safety. Criminal charges of illegal animal fighting and animal cruelty have been laid.

“I’m always shocked at people’s understanding of what it means to be kind to animals when they keep them in appalling living conditions and use them for fighting purposes,” said Inspector Mark Syce of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

“None of these dogs deserved the suffering they had to endure because of blood-hungry individuals.”

Dogfighting is illegal in South Africa and carries a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months. In terms of the Animal Protection Act, it’s a crime to be involved in any way with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting or to incite them to attack each other.

It’s also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals to fight, keep them on your property or even to watch an organised dogfight.

The Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, said dogfighting was more than just a bloodthirsty sport. He said it was a cruel form of inhumane entertainment used by criminal gangs to groom youth and recruit them into a violent society where death becomes acceptable.

“There is nothing normal about such cowardly human behaviour,” he said.

“While communities are buckling under the terror inflicted by gangs, the city calls upon these same communities to take note of those involved in the illegal sport of dogfighting and to report it.”

Last year, the SPCA and Cape Town law enforcement joined forces to eradicate dogfighting.

Cruelty reports can be made in strict confidence by emailing [email protected] or calling 021 700 4158/9 during office hours.

You can also report cruelty via https://capespca.co.za/report-cruelty/ or by calling the after-hours number 083 326 1604. DM/OBP