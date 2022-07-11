Covid-19

COVID-19

All Tour riders test negative for Covid-19

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma wears the overall leader's yellow jersey and a protective face mask before the start of the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5km from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re, France, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Reuters
11 Jul 2022
0

MORZINE, France, July 11 (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) said that all Tour de France riders had returned negative COVID-19 results from tests conducted on Sunday.

Staff members will be tested on Monday, which is a rest day on the Tour, organisers told Reuters.

Three riders in two days had to pull out of the race after being infected with the novel coronavirus and showing symptoms, raising fears that the bunch could be decimated when all riders were tested after Sunday’s ninth stage.

However, the UCI said in a statement on Monday: “All tests were negative.”

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, UCI and team doctors, depending on the rider’s viral load.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford;)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted