Citrus and winter go together like rugs and hugs. Lime has a particular flair and zest and makes for a winning flavour in a hot pudding such as this one. The sweetness and the bitter tang of lime zest somehow conspire to make a bit of magic. This recipe pairs well with this column.

Ingredients

75 g butter

175 g castor sugar

3 large eggs, separated

75 g self-raising flour

Juice and grated zest of 6 limes

200 ml full cream milk

For the lime syrup:

2 limes, thinly sliced and then quartered

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃.

Whisk the butter and castor sugar in a large bowl until pale.

Separate the eggs. Beat the yolks and gradually stir into the butter and sugar mixture, then alternately fold sifted flour, lime juice and zest in, and then fold in the milk.

In a second bowl, whisk the egg whites to soft peak stage and fold into the mixture. It is likely to curdle, which is fine.

Grease a 1.75 litre oven dish and pour the mixture in.

Bake it in the centre of the oven for 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Meanwhile, bring the water and sugar to a gentle boil while stirring until all the sugar has dissolved. Put the pieces of lime in and simmer very gently until the liquid has reduced by half.

Reheat this just before serving and spoon it over the servings in their bowls, or pour it directly onto the pudding as you would for a citrus drizzle cake. DM/TGIFood

