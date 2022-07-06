Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has already taken testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to testify before the special grand jury later this month.

Trump contacted both men in the weeks after the election, urging them to find him enough votes to change the results in his favour. In addition to Giuliani and Graham, Tuesday’s court-ordered subpoenas also went to four lawyers who supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the results: John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell.