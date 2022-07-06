From left: South African coins. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Community members and relatives of the 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park hold a night vigil on 28 June 2022 in East London, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile) | Unsplash | Caversham Road in Pinetown, Durban, South Africa, following heavy flooding. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the final Zondo report on 22 June 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

The ANC is at a crossroads as it looks to revamp its policies in regards to cadre deployment, party funding, organisational discipline and accountability, as well as parliamentary oversight.

The party’s highest decision-making structure, the National Executive Committee (NEC) has taken a decision that all its leaders, current and former, as well as its members who were mentioned in the State Capture report, must immediately present themselves to the party’s Integrity Commission. This stems from the action plan presented by the task team led by ANC bigwig Jeff Radebe at a virtual sitting of the NEC over the weekend.

“The NEC noted that the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has now submitted its final report. While detailing the nature, extent and scope of State Capture, the report also makes critical findings about our movement and government, and individual members of the African National Congress.

“The NEC noted that some of the observations and findings are indeed unsettling, but vows that the movement will honestly and openly deal with all aspects of the commission’s report. This should strengthen the renewal of the movement to identify shortcomings and take the necessary steps to address them,” the party said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

This action plan comes after the scathing final instalment of the report identified a number of top ANC officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, as having dragged their feet in dealing with State Capture.

The State Capture report states that former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former president Jacob Zuma and other ministers had abused their power to benefit the Gupta family and were complicit in State Capture.

The report found that cadre deployment played a significant part in enabling State Capture and led to the DA compiling a court application to have cadre deployment declared unlawful and unconstitutional. The ANC will be opposing the matter.

The NEC meeting also discussed the energy security crisis facing South Africa, and the devastating impact of load shedding on households, communities, businesses and national prospects for economic growth. The NEC decided to take a number of steps to ensure immediate and long-term solutions.

The party wants power utility Eskom to:

Increase maintenance and improve the availability of existing supply;

Acquire appropriate skills and experienced mentors; and

Facilitate private investment in new generation capacity.

Eskom will have to speed up the repurposing of power stations with alternative energy sources, accelerate the procurement of battery storage, empower municipalities to procure additional electricity, and encourage businesses and households to invest in renewable energy.

“Whilst recognising the need to protect the stability of the national electricity grid through load shedding measures, the NEC called for this to be confined to lower stages and to be phased out in the medium to long term. The NEC called on the government and Eskom to ensure continuous communication and engagement with communities affected by load shedding and load reduction.

“The NEC also called on the government to act decisively in investigating and acting on reports of sabotage of the country’s generation and distribution infrastructure. Furthermore, the NEC called for a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which is placing an added burden on communities, and called on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate stress on the national grid,” the party said in the statement.

South Africans have been hit by Stage 6 load shedding, leaving them without power for hours at a stretch.

While ageing infrastructure continues to be the main reason for the power outages, the strike by Eskom workers has also put a severe strain on the utility’s operations.

After rigorous negotiations, an agreement with Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa was reached at the Central Bargaining Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

The one-year 7% wage increase was signed by the unions, which means all Eskom workers are expected to be back at work. DM