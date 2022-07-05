Newsdeck

Human trafficking

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

A statue of Saint Josephine Bakhita, the patron of human trafficking victims, by Canadian artist Timothy P. Schmalz and dedicated to trafficking victims and to all women, is displayed in St. Peter's Square during the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer, in Vatican City, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
By Reuters
05 Jul 2022
AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Police across Europe have arrested about 130 people suspected of involvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.

The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identified, Europol said.

During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilised routes into Europe.

Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Angus MacSwan)

