Covid-19

COVID-19

Average daily new Covid-19 infections in France rise to nearly 100,000

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 12 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
By Reuters
04 Jul 2022
0

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - France reported more than 125,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the seven-day moving average of new infections to 99,316, the highest level since April 19.

After falling from a high of over 140,000 a day at the start of April, average daily new infections fell below 18,000 a day end May.

But with mask wearing no longer mandatory in most places except in hospitals and a sharp increase in international travel, the trend turned again in June and authorities have said France is now in a seventh wave of the epidemic.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 29 to 960 on Friday, but remained well below levels of over 3,000 seen at the start of the year. The number of average new COVID deaths has been stable at around 40 per day for about three weeks.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne this week encouraged social distancing and asked citizens to start wearing masks again in confined spaces, especially on public transport, but did not speak of making mask wearing mandatory again.

Masks were mandatory on public transport until mid May.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted