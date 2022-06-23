From left: Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele) | Suspended Secretary-General of the ANC Ace Magashule. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw) | Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma. (Photo: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe) | Former spy boss Arthur Fraser. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais) | Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki) | State Capture kingpin Atul Gupta. (Photo: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Robert Tshabalala)

After almost 5,500 pages spread over six parts, the Zondo Commission report has recommended the investigation of former president Jacob Zuma on possible corruption charges in relation to just one matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was advised to consider potential criminal charges against Zuma only in the findings of Part 3 of the State Capture report, released in March, and only in relation to his dealings with the private company Bosasa.

Despite the fact that Zuma came in for extremely harsh criticism in every one of the six parts of the report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his team appear to have concluded that only the corruption around Bosasa might provide sufficient evidence to mount a criminal case against Zuma for his role in State Capture.

In the final parts of the report released on Wednesday, however, the name of JZ’s son Duduzane Zuma joins his father’s on the NPA’s to-do list. Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is also recommended for possible criminal investigation — as is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s current Farmgate adversary, former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

All three are regarded as being aligned with the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction seeking to unseat Ramaphosa from the ANC presidency at the party’s electoral conference at the end of this year.

Joining them on the list are a number of former executives of state-owned enterprises — together with the Guptas.

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to the STATE SECURITY AGENCY (SSA):

For potential crimes involving the unlawful “withdrawal, handling and distribution” of SSA money:

The former head of the SSA’s special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo

Former state security minister David Mahlobo

Former SSA head Arthur Fraser

For potentially violating the Firearms Control Act by irregularly checking out guns and ammunition from the SSA armoury:

Thulani Dlomo

A worker at the armoury identified only as “Johan”

For potentially illegal conduct in allegedly issuing security clearance certificates to people not entitled to them:

Thulani Dlomo

For potential involvement in corruption around the Principal Agency Network amounting to “a massive abuse of the assets of the SSA”:

Arthur Fraser and unnamed others

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to the SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION (SABC):

For potentially contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) for their role in orchestrating the Gupta-owned The New Age Breakfast Briefing broadcasts:

Former group CEO Lulama Mokhobo

Former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to the PASSENGER RAIL AGENCY OF SOUTH AFRICA (Prasa):

For the award of unlawful locomotives contracts to the company Swifambo:

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana

Former head of engineering Daniel Mthimkhulu

Former chief procurement officer Chris Mbatha

For their role as members of the bid evaluation committee that recommended the Swifambo tender award:

Ntombeziningi Shezi

Ronnie Khumalo

Thabo Mahlobogwane

Thulasizwe Nkosi

Joseph Magoro

For their role as members of Prasa’s corporate tender procurement committee:

Tiro Holele

Chris Mbatha

Siphiwe Mathobela

Jerita Motshologane

Maishe Bopape

Martha Ngoye

Ntombeziningi Shezi

Sidney Khuzwayo

For potentially contravening the PFMA through the Swifambo tender in their role as members of the Prasa board:

Sfiso Buthelezi

Siyabonga Gasa

Nkosinathi Khena

Marissa Moore

Matebogo Nkoenyane

Mfenyana Salanje

Lucky Montana

For their alleged involvement in additional unlawful contracts:

Lucky Montana

Former project manager Luyanda Gantsho

Former CEO of corporate real estate Tara Ngubane

For possibly contravening the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act:

Lawyer Riaan van der Walt

Lucky Montana

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to the Gupta-owned OPTIMUM COAL MINE:

Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma

Gupta associate Salim Essa

Gupta employee Ronica Ragavan

Gupta employee Ashu Chawla

“Members of” the Gupta family

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to the VREDE DAIRY PROJECT:

Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule

“Members of” the Gupta family, including Tony Gupta

Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for activities relating to GUPTA BRIBERY:

Duduzane Zuma should be investigated for potentially facilitating acts of corruption, or failing to report corruption, by allegedly being present when Tony Gupta offered bribes to Mcebisi Jonas, Mxolisi Dukwana and Vusi Kona. DM

