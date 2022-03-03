Volume 3 of the State Capture report has recommended almost three times as many people for prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as the previous two volumes – despite the fact that it deals exclusively with corruption linked to one private company, Bosasa.

The number of people implicated in this third instalment (60-plus) is a reflection of both the reach of Bosasa, which won contracts in a huge range of different government sectors, and the convincing evidence in this workstream supplied to the State Capture Commission by former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi and other former Bosasa employees.

The latest report is also notable for being the first in which former president Jacob Zuma is explicitly recommended for prosecution, along with three MPs and three other current and former members of the executive.

There will be enough work stemming from this volume alone to keep the NPA busy for quite some time.

People* the NPA should consider prosecuting for corruption under Precca, the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act:

Bosasa consultant Kevin Wakeford

SA Revenue Service consultant George Papadakis

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe (who indicated on Wednesday that he intends to take the report on legal review, the first implicated person to publicly state as much)

Bosasa chairman Johannes Gumede

Bosasa executive director Papa Leshabane

Bosasa fleet manager Frans Vorster

Former Department of Justice COO Dr Khotso de Wee (who was, in the first major and farcical setback for the Zondo Commission, the initial commission secretary)

Former Prasa procurement head Mbulelo Gincana

Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi

Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder

Bosasa accounts department employee Jacques van Zyl

Bosasa director Thandi Makoko

Bosasa IT head Leon van Tonder

Bosasa contractor Richard le Roux

Bosasa auditor Petrus Venter

Bosasa consultant William “Danny” Mansell

Bosasa consultant (and former bodyguard to the ANC’s Peter Mokaba) Sesinyi Seopela

Bosasa employee Carlos Bonifacio

Construction company boss Riaan Hoeksma

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) official Josiah Maako

DCS official Maria Mabena

DCS official Shishi Matabela

DCS official Mandla Mkabela

DCS official Dikeledi Tshabalala

DCS official Zach Modise

DCS official Mollet Ngubo

DCS official Nontsikelelo Jolingana

ANC MP Winnie Ngwenya

ANC MP Vincent Smith

KwaZulu-Natal prisons commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele

North West Department of Social Services official Kgasi (no first name available)

North West Department of Social Services official Mogale (no first name available)

Deputy Minister of Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla

Former President Jacob Zuma

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni

Airports Company of SA (Acsa) employee Thele Moema

Acsa employee Reuben Pillay

Acsa employee Mohapi Serobe

Acsa employee Siza Thanda

SA Post Office official Siviwe Mapisa

SA Post Office CEO Maanda Manyatshe

Magistrate Desmond Nair

*Some of these individuals may no longer be in the roles they were at the time of the Bosasa corruption.

People the NPA should consider prosecuting under Precca; for defeating or obstructing the end of justice; and other possible breaches of the NPA Act:

Advocate Nomcgobo Jiba

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi

NPA senior secretary Jackie Lepinka

People and companies the NPA should consider prosecuting for money-laundering:

Angelo Agrizzi (also listed above)

Andries van Tonder (also listed above)

Carlos Bonifacio (also listed above)

Jacques van Zyl (also listed above)

Riaan Hoeksma (also listed above)

Equal Trade businessman Gregg Lacon-Allin

AA Wholesalers

Riekele Konstruksie

Jumbo Liquor Wholesalers

Lamozest

Equal Trade 4

Equal Food Traders

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for fraud:

Angelo Agrizzi (also listed above)

Andries van Tonder (also listed above)

Carlos Bonifacio (also listed above)

Jacques van Zyl (also listed above)

Gregg Lacon-Allin (also listed above)

Riaan Hoeksma (also listed above)

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for money-laundering, corruption, and/or fraud:

Bosasa accountant Carien Daubert

Bosasa accountant Rieka Hundermark

Bosasa accountant Gavin Hundermark

ANC MP Cedric Frolick

Bosasa catering head Patrick Littler

Bosasa employee Danie van Tonder

Bosasa official Ishmael Dikane

Bosasa head of youth development centres Syvion Dlamini

Bosasa director Trevor Mathenjwa

Bosasa employee Ryno Roode

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for failure to report suspicious or unusual transactions:

Angelo Agrizzi (also listed above)

Andries van Tonder (also listed above)

Carlos Bonifacio (also listed above)

Jacques van Zyl (also listed above)

Carien Daubert (also listed above)

Rieka Hundermark (also listed above)

Gavin Hundermark (also listed above)

Johannes Gumede (also listed above)

Thandi Makoko (also listed above)

Petrus Venter (also listed above)

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities:

Equal Trade 4 employee Gregory Lawrence

People the NPA should consider prosecuting for failure to comply with Precca, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the Constitution, and Treasury regulations with regard to tenders, as well as possibly charge with offences of theft, fraud and perjury:

Former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti

Former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham

People who should be investigated for potentially breaching the MPs’ Code of Conduct:

ANC MP Winnie Ngwenya

ANC MP Cedric Frolick

ANC MP Vincent Smith

People who should be investigated for potentially breaching the Executive Ethics Code:

Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla

Former President Jacob Zuma

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane

People who should be investigated by the Legal Practice Council:

Former Hogan Lovells partner Brian Biebuyck

“Various attorneys” whose trust accounts were used by Bosasa

People who should be investigated by the SA Institute of Tax Practitioners:

Bosasa auditor Petrus Venter

People who should be investigated by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors:

Bosasa audit firm D’Arcy-Herrman

People who should be investigated by SARS:

Tax consultant George Papadakis, for potentially breaching his obligations as a former SARS official. DM