Newsdeck

McConnell suggest possible gun control passage

McConnell Floats Tentative Backing of Gun Bill, With Big Caveat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, listens during a news conference following the weekly GOP caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Lawmakers continue to work on a $1.5 trillion government funding package with just a few days left until Friday night's deadline to avoid a shutdown.
By Bloomberg
15 Jun 2022
0

(Bloomberg) --Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s inclined to back the bipartisan gun-safety deal senators announced on Sunday, an indication that the bill could have the votes it needs to become law. “If it reflects what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Tuesday.

By Laura Litvan
Jun 14, 2022, 7:47 PM
Word Count: 219

McConnell’s initial blessing suggests the legislation has enough Republican backers to win passage in the evenly divided Senate. But he also conditioned his endorsement on the final package sticking to the principles outlined in the initial bipartisan accord. Even the lead Republican negotiator, John Cornyn, said settling on the text would be “even more difficult.”

Senators are still working out the details, including how to pay for provisions in the bill, which is expected to cost several billion dollars. Supporters hope it will get a vote before the July 4 recess.

The package, which includes grants to states for so-called red flag laws, already has the backing of the 10 Republicans needed to avert a filibuster. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the process of drafting the legislation “is moving forward” and he plans to put the bill on the floor once it’s ready.

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt, one of the deal’s negotiators, said he hopes they can write a bill that can get “significant” support in the Senate.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted