Jun 14, 2022, 7:47 PM

McConnell’s initial blessing suggests the legislation has enough Republican backers to win passage in the evenly divided Senate. But he also conditioned his endorsement on the final package sticking to the principles outlined in the initial bipartisan accord. Even the lead Republican negotiator, John Cornyn, said settling on the text would be “even more difficult.”

Senators are still working out the details, including how to pay for provisions in the bill, which is expected to cost several billion dollars. Supporters hope it will get a vote before the July 4 recess.

The package, which includes grants to states for so-called red flag laws, already has the backing of the 10 Republicans needed to avert a filibuster. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the process of drafting the legislation “is moving forward” and he plans to put the bill on the floor once it’s ready.

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt, one of the deal’s negotiators, said he hopes they can write a bill that can get “significant” support in the Senate.

