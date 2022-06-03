This is a cold-weather salad of things that are perfectly seasonal: It’s peak avocado season, preening pink grapefruit are in the stores, and it’s the tail end for pomegranates before they slip away until next year. This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

(Serves 2 as a starter)

1 perfectly ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and halved

1 pink grapefruit

2 or 3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 spring onion, sliced on the diagonal

2 Tbsp lime juice mixed with 1 Tbsp avocado oil, salt and black pepper

Juice of ½ a lemon

Fresh mint for garnish

Method

Peel the grapefruit and carefully, using a small, sharp knife, remove the membranes to reveal the perfect inner fruit. Either use these segments whole, or, if you are clumsy like me, cut them into little triangles. Peel the avocado, slice around all the way to the stone, and carefully prise it out. Lay each half on a plate. Use a small knife to make slices from just near the narrow end, all the way down, so that the narrow end remains intact. Gently press down to fan them out. Squeeze lemon juice over to prevent discolouration. Place the grapefruit pieces around. Drizzle the dressing over. Scatter pieces of spring onion and pomegranate seeds over, and garnish with fresh mint. DM/TGIFood

