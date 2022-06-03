TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Avocado & pink grapefruit salad

Tony Jackman’s seasonal avocado and pink grapefruit salad, served on a coral plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
03 Jun 2022
Combine creamy avocado with tangy pink grapefruit and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds for a salad that’s sure to brighten a dreary winter’s day.

This is a cold-weather salad of things that are perfectly seasonal: It’s peak avocado season, preening pink grapefruit are in the stores, and it’s the tail end for pomegranates before they slip away until next year. This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

(Serves 2 as a starter) 

1 perfectly ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and halved

1 pink grapefruit 

2 or 3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds 

1 spring onion, sliced on the diagonal 

2 Tbsp lime juice mixed with 1 Tbsp avocado oil, salt and black pepper

Juice of ½ a lemon 

Fresh mint for garnish 

Method

Peel the grapefruit and carefully, using a small, sharp knife, remove the membranes to reveal the perfect inner fruit. Either use these segments whole, or, if you are clumsy like me, cut them into little triangles. Peel the avocado, slice around all the way to the stone, and carefully prise it out. Lay each half on a plate. Use a small knife to make slices from just near the narrow end, all the way down, so that the narrow end remains intact. Gently press down to fan them out. Squeeze lemon juice over to prevent discolouration. Place the grapefruit pieces around. Drizzle the dressing over. Scatter pieces of spring onion and pomegranate seeds over, and garnish with fresh mint. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

