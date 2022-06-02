South Africa

KZN flood aftermath: Where are the resources for the people that need them?

Community members from KwaZulu-Natal discuss the issues plaguing residents in the wake of severe flooding in the province. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
02 Jun 2022
When disaster strikes, is the constitution being practised equally or is it a case of economic discrimination? After a massive flood strikes KwaZulu-Natal, townships are left without roads or basic healthcare and people are hungry and bodies unaccounted for.

The most recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal further exemplified the chronic economic divide and discrimination that plagues the poor in South Africa. While more affluent residents weathered the storm in Durban with relative ease, township dwellers were left without basic access to emergency assistance, medication, healthcare, shelter, food and clean drinking water. In Part two of this Street Talk series on the aftermath of the KZN floods, activists discuss their experiences and observations. Watch Part 1 here.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

