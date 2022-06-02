Community members from KwaZulu-Natal discuss the issues plaguing residents in the wake of severe flooding in the province. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)

The most recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal further exemplified the chronic economic divide and discrimination that plagues the poor in South Africa. While more affluent residents weathered the storm in Durban with relative ease, township dwellers were left without basic access to emergency assistance, medication, healthcare, shelter, food and clean drinking water. In Part two of this Street Talk series on the aftermath of the KZN floods, activists discuss their experiences and observations. Watch Part 1 here.

